SpiceJet operates first freighter service to Ho Chi Minh City, carries medical supplies; operates 200 services since lockdown

Press Trust of India Apr 10, 2020 16:46 PM IST

Mumbai: Budget carrier SpiceJet operated its first freighter service on Friday to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam from Hyderabad, carrying around 16 tonnes of medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides, one of its freighters flew with critical medical equipment from Singapore to Bengaluru, while a passenger aircraft transported medical supplies as in-cabin cargo to Guwahati from Kolkata, it said in a release.

Emergency medical supplies and equipment from Singapore being unloaded from SpiceXpress freighter at Chennai airport. Pic courtesy: Twitter

On Thursday also, SpiceJet had performed a cargo flight to Singapore from Chennai and back with a dedicated Boeing 737 freighter, transporting critical medical equipment and devices to India.

"SpiceJet on Friday operated its first-ever cargo flight from Hyderabad to Ho Chi Minh City carrying medical supplies, while another cargo freighter of ours brought in critical medical equipment to Bengaluru from Singapore. We are actively utilising our passenger planes carrying cargo-on-seat with one flying medical supplies from Kolkata to Guwahati today (Friday)," SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh was quoted as saying in the release.

SpiceJet has operated more than 220 cargo flights since the lockdown began transporting more than 1,850 tonnes of vital supplies, Singh said in the release.

During the lockdown period, only special flights approved by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), medical evacuation flights and those carrying cargo, including medical equipment, to and from different parts of the country are operational.

