Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus, urges people to stay indoors and protected

Spanish opera star Placido Domingo has tested positive for coronavirus. “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive,” the 79-year-old wrote took to his official Facebook page.

The tenor's said that he and his family were in self-isolation. He added that his health was good but despite that he decided to get himself tested after experiencing fever and cough symptoms.

Domingo urged people to wash hands frequently and maintain six feet distance from others to stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading. He also advocated for people to stay indoors.

“Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon. Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community,” Domingo said.

After being accused by several women of sexual harassment and abusing, Domingo stepped down as the general director of the Los Angeles Opera last year.

While he initially denied the charges levied against him, last month saw him issuing an apology when the American Guild of Musical Artists and LA Opera found the sexual harassment allegations against him to be credible. A number of his performances were cancelled.

So far, over 29,900 people in Spain have tested positive for COVID-19, with the virus claiming more than 1,800 lives. A number of leading politicians in the country, including the wife of the Prime Minister of Spain, have been infected with the virus.

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz has been among those who have died due to coronavirus.

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 15:04:35 IST

Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Opera, Placido Domingo