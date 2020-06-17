Spanish basketball league to be played as 12-team tournament in solitary venue based on NBA's bubble format
Madrid: Spain is next to start playing professional basketball amid the coronavirus pandemic using a “bubble” format similar to the one planned by the NBA.
Spain’s main league, considered one of the world's best outside of the NBA, will resume Wednesday with the launch of a 12-team tournament playing in a single venue in the eastern city of Valencia. There will be 33 matches played without fans in a two-week span.
Germany resumed its league two weeks ago using a similar enclosed format in Munich, and the NBA is set to follow suit in late July with 22 teams playing at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida.
The 18-team Euroleague cancelled its season in May as the pandemic prompted border restrictions in most European countries.
“Two months ago, it seemed crazy just to think about playing again,” Spanish league president Antonio Martin said. “Many people put in a lot of work and a lot of effort to make this happen. If it hadn’t been for this joint effort, nothing would have been possible. This is already a victory that deserves celebration.”
There will be tight health safety measures in place in Valencia with players and team members being constantly monitored. The nearly 600 people involved are assigned to one of four hotels. The training facilities and hotels are located within about 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) of each other, with everyone confined to that area.
The top 12 clubs in the standings when the league was suspended in mid-March have been divided into two groups of six for the final phase. Barcelona heads one group, and Real Madrid the other. The top two from each group advance. The single-match final is scheduled for June 30.
“Everything is new for everyone,” Baskonia coach Dusko Ivanovic said. “It could be a more interesting tournament, similar to a playoff. You can win the title in seven games.”
Defending champion Real Madrid was one of the teams directly affected by the pandemic when American forward Trey Thompkins tested positive for the coronavirus after a match played in Milan. The positive result in March prompted Madrid’s basketball and football teams to enter quarantine because they shared some facilities at the club’s training centre.
“We are in this bubble to avoid the risk of infections,” Real Madrid point guard Sergio Llull said. “It’s strange, and mentally it requires a big effort, but we’re going to do it so that everything goes well and people can enjoy basketball again from their homes.”
The Spanish basketball league said the games in this final tournament will be broadcast in 125 countries, including the United States.
The Spanish football league resumed without fans last week with matches played across the country.
Updated Date: Jun 17, 2020 19:29:29 IST
Tags : Antonio Martin, Basketball, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Dusko Ivanovic, EuroLeague, NBA, Sergio Llull, SportsTracker, Trey Thompkins
Trending
-
Research shows aerosols from toilets can be source of SARS-CoV-2 spread; close lid before flushing to prevent COVID-19 transmission
-
Dexamethasone shows promise in treatment of severely ill COVID-19 patients: All you need to know about the steroid drug
-
Wearable device for melanoma treatment: Scientists develop a nanoneedle skin patch for this aggressive form of cancer
-
Breast Cancer genes found in both men and women; here's all you need to know about BRCA and genetic testing
-
Disruptions in circadian rhythms not only cause sleep disorders, but could also put you at risk of these five health conditions
-
COVID-19 pandemic may intensify resistance to antibiotics: Here's what can be done to cope with it
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 178 COVID-19 deaths reported in Maharashtra, toll rises to 4,128; Centre brings back 156 Indians from Sri Lanka
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 3,254 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra today; state home minister inaugurates care centre for cops in Navi Mumbai
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gurgaon cop among 6 dead in district today; COVID-19 containment zones in Bangalore rise to 113
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Chief medical superintendent in UP's Ambedkar Nagar district succumbs to COVID-19; state reports 389 new cases today
-
WHO takes back statement saying asymptomatic patients spreading COVID-19 is rare, says they can cause 40 percent of transmissions
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 50 NDRF personnel deployed in West Bengal during Cyclone Amphan test positive for COVID-19