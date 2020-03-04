South Korea's drive-through screening clinic and other lessons India can take from the global community to contain Coronavirus infection

Many parts of the world woke up to the scary realization last week that the novel coronavirus may touch their lives as well. It is no longer a virus restricted to China; South Korea, Italy, Iran, and Japan have seen a sudden spike in cases. With Italy, the virus has made an entry into Western Europe as well - a precarious situation given the open borders in the area. Washington state, in the western US, has reported cases and deaths in populations with no exposure to high-risk countries. India also reported new cases, taking the tally up to 28.

WHO officials have warned that the world is entering ‘uncharted territory’ as the virus becomes more global. Are there some lessons that India can take from other countries to mitigate the spread of the disease? Times of crisis are also times of innovation, so India will do well to take some of these interventions under its wings.

South Korea pioneers drive-through screening clinics

South Korea, which now has over 5,000 confirmed cases and over 30 deaths, found inspiration from fast-food chains like Mcdonalds to speed up screenings. In the northern city of Goyang, a drive-through screening clinic was opened on the 26th of February. Those with symptoms drive to the clinic, where healthcare providers in hazmat suits take their identifying information, record their temperature and take swab samples. There is limited face to face contact, and a lower risk of the disease spreading as patients don’t have to stay together in waiting rooms. Further, there is limited touching of surfaces that may carry germs; the patients do not get out of the car at all and the entire process of screening is done within minutes.

Results are processed within 3 days and sent via text. If the virus does become endemic in India, these improvised screening stations can be a great boon since rates of infections are highest in hospitals.

Italy, Saudi Arabia and Japan take various measures to limit large public gatherings

Italy didn’t allow fans to attend major football games over the weekend as it became apparent that the country had a large number of confirmed cases. In a more drastic step, Japan announced that all schools will be closed for a month to prioritise the health of children. Schools are ideal for the spread of infections - children may not be as aware or cautious about covering their mouths when they sneeze and play areas are full of dirty and exposed surfaces. Saudi Arabia has also put a stop on religious pilgrims entering the country. Most countries that are affected have put travel advisories in place to contain the virus. India has also issued travel advisories and cancelled e-visas issued to people from at-risk countries. Many companies, like Google and Twitter, are encouraging their employees to work from home.

However, if the epidemic becomes more serious, school and office closures may be required. Large public gatherings will also need to be discouraged or banned. While these may sound like draconian measures, there is currently no cure for the disease and this is, unfortunately, all that we have.

Stepping up airport safety

SeaTac airport in Seattle has stepped up screening and safety measures. Washington state, of which Seattle is the largest city, has seen a sudden rise in cases. Hospital-grade disinfectants are being used to routinely clean the airport with a special focus on ‘high touch point areas’ such as handrails, doorknobs, armrests and elevator buttons. Airlines such as Delta and Alaska airlines are also disinfecting their planes when they arrive at the airport. Further, hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed all over the airport as well.

India should also beef up these safety measures at its international airports. Before passengers disembark flights, announcements informing passengers about personal hygiene and symptoms should be made so that they are better prepared.

Currently, our best defence is disseminating useful information so that the public is armed with the best personal hygiene habits. This will require massive government commitment and some smart planning - India should be keeping a close eye on the drastic measures various effected countries have taken.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2020 15:59:43 IST

