Sonu Sood flags off Sanjeevani Ki Gaadi to raise awareness on Covid vaccine in 4,831 villages

The actor took the Covid jab but also appealed to the people to take the vaccine against Covid at the earliest

Sanjeevani Ki Gaadi was flagged off by Actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday from Attari Border in Punjab to increase awareness about the COVID-19 vaccination and the importance of getting it. The vehicle will increase awareness about inoculation, motivate people to take the vaccine and also facilitate taking the vaccine against COVID-19 .

The van will spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccination in 4,831 villages adopted by Network 18 and Federal Bank as a part of the initiative Sanjeevani- a shot of life, launched on World Health Day.

The Sanjeevani Ki Gaadi was flagged off in the presence of Shyam Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer of Federal Bank, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Amritsar DC Gurpreet Singh Khaira.

It will travel across the country spreading information about the COVID-19 vaccine across 5 key districts, starting from Amritsar then covering Indore, Nashik, Guntur and Dakshin Kanadda.

Actor Sonu Sood who flagged the vehicle not only took the Covid jab but also appealed to the people to take the vaccine against Covid at the earliest.

“Speaking at the launch of the initiative ‘Sanjeevani’, aimed at creating and increasing awareness about vaccination against COVID-19 , Sonu Sood said, “I remember the time (last year) when the movement of the migrants began to head for their home. We only appealed to them to stay calm and remain safe. Now when we have the vaccine against Covid, whoever is listening to us should please get the Covid vaccine.”