Smoking socially causes more harm than you may think: Its dangers and some ways to quit
The new study suggests that social smokers who smoke less than 10 cigarettes per day are not much better off than heavy smokers
A new study presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress suggests that social smokers are twice as likely to die of lung disease and eight times more likely to get lung cancer than those who do not smoke at all.
Social smokers only smoke when they hang out with their friends. Most people believe that occasional smoking does not do much harm. However, the new study suggests that social smokers who smoke less than 10 cigarettes per day are not much better off than heavy smokers who smoke 20 cigarettes per day.
Dr Pallavi Balte and Dr Elisabeth Oelsner, the study researchers, said in a news release, “Everyone knows that smoking is bad for you, but it's easy to assume that if you only smoke a little, the risks won't be too high.”
The study
For the study, the researchers followed 18,730 people from various ethnicities for about 17 years. The average age of the volunteers in the study was 61. In the 17 years, about 649 died of respiratory disease and 560 died of lung cancer. The study included three groups- non-smokers, social smokers (those who smoke less than 10 cigarettes per day) and heavy smokers (those who smoke more than 20 cigarettes a day).
Here is what they found:
About 1.8 percent of people in the non-smokers category died of respiratory diseases and about 0.6 percent died of lung cancer. In the social smokers group, about 3.3 percent died of respiratory diseases and about 4.7 percent died of lung cancer.
In the heavy smokers group, over 10 percent died of respiratory diseases and about 12.9 percent died of lung cancer.
The rate of death from respiratory diseases in social smokers was found to be about half that of heavy smokers while the rate of death from lung diseases in social smokers was about 1/3rd that of heavy smokers.
Jørgen Vestbo, professor of Respiratory Medicine and at the University of Manchester, UK and Chair of the European Respiratory Advocacy Council, said in the news release, “Cutting down on smoking is a step in the right direction, as quitting tobacco is one of the best ways to protect the lungs and our overall health, but it's clear that there is no safe level of smoking.”
Quitting social smoking
Experts say that social smokers don’t even realise when their habit becomes more frequent. According to an article published on the University of Texas website, here are some ways you can quit your social smoking habit:
1. Educate yourself: Read more to know about the effects of light or social smoking. Along with respiratory diseases and cancer, casual smoking also increases your risk of cataract, heart diseases and premature ageing.
2. Keep a journal: Try and recognise your smoking habits by keeping a journal. Not down the things that trigger you to smoke, why you choose to smoke, how many cigarettes did you smoke and when and where you smoked.
3. Find other ways to spend time with your friends: Instead of smoking, you can find other ways to spend time with your friends, like going for dinner or watching movies for instance.
4. Ask for help: If nothing works, ask your friends and family to help you avoid smoking. Tell them to not offer you a cigarette the next time you are with them.
And finally, visit your doctor to know what other options you may have that could help you quit.
For more information, read our article on the Effects of smoking on the body.
Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.
The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.
also read
Meet ayahuasca: Potential psychedelic therapy for treating depression, addiction and other mental health issues
Psychedelics are a type of drug known to have hallucinative properties which can bring changes in the perception, mood and cognitive abilities of an individual.
New study claims sleep deprivation can result in anger; here's the science behind why we feel angry and frustrated
In a recent study published in the journal Sleep, scientists found that insufficient sleep can result in increased anger
Could thousands of lives lost to COVID-19 have been saved had the findings of this study been implemented?
Dr Hamid Merchant and Dr Syed Shahzad Hasan, researchers at the University of Huddersfield, England, found that using corticosteroids such as dexamethasone lowered the death rate due to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with severe COVID-19 cases.