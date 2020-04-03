Singapore to close schools, markets for a month to fight coronavirus, says PM Lee Hsien Loong as country sees rise in recent cases
To control the spread of the novel coronavirus, Singapore will close all schools, student care centres and market places for a month, the country’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday.
Singapore has registered over 1,000 cases and five deaths due to coronavirus, which has affected over 10 lakh people globally.
“We will close most workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors. Food establishments, markets and supermarkets, clinics, hospitals, utilities, transport and key banking services will remain open,” Lee said.
He assured that Singapore has enough food supplies to last the country through the period and beyond. “You can still shop at supermarkets and wet market and you need not stock up for weeks at a time,” he urged.
The closure will take effect from next Tuesday. The country will move to full home-based learning in schools and institutes of higher learning in the country.
Singapore has tightened restrictions on movement and gatherings of people too. Lee has asked people to stay at home as much as possible, avoid socialising with others beyond their own household and go out only to for essential purposes.
The number of cases of COVID-19 has seen a rise over the recent past in the country. In the last two weeks alone, Singapore has reported 50 new cases daily.
“We have kept the outbreak under control but looking at the trend, I am worried that unless we take further steps things will gradually worsen or another big cluster may push the thing over the edge,” the prime minister said during his address to the nation.
Lee added that they have decided to make a decisive move to preempt escalating infections and will, therefore, impose significantly stricter measures.
“This is like a circuit breaker. It will help to reduce the risk of a big outbreak occurring and it should also help to bring our numbers down,” he said.
Updated Date: Apr 03, 2020 20:33:35 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, COVID-19, Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore, Singapore COVID-19, Singapore Lockdown, Singapore Prime Minister
Trending
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: COVID-19 patient assaults doctor in Hyderabad hospital, police says action will be taken against culprit
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: India's COVID-19 toll rises to 35, positive cases climb to 1,397; Global casualties cross 40,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: COVID-19 cases in India cross 600; Modi, Kejriwal say discrimination against medical staff won't be tolerated
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%