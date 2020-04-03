Siemens India commits Rs 20 cr to fight coronavirus pandemic; company to deliver 40,000 PCR test kits to ICMR
New Delhi: Siemens Ltd on Friday said it has committed Rs 20 crore towards providing critical medical care equipment across the country for the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients.
The company will spent this amount towards providing providing medical care equipment such as ventilators and analysers to several healthcare facilities across India, it said in a statement.
Along with these equipment, the company will also deliver 40,000 PCR test kits to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
It will set up a test lab at the National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar, Haryana, which is converting an 800-bed hospital into a COVID-19 critical care centre.
The efforts also include creation of isolation units at select Siemens' facilities.
Besides, the company will support migrant and temporary workers.
Siemens Project and Service's engineers across all group companies are working towards ensuring essential equipment in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, power plants, transmission & distribution systems, critical metro & rail equipment systems, and manufacturing facilities of essential goods.
"In these tough and uncertain times, we pledge a total contribution of Rs 20 crore towards fighting COVID-19. In addition to the various measures announced, we are ensuring that we continue to support our extended supply chain and the temporary workforce at this time of need," the company's managing director and CEO Sunil Mathur said.
He further said the company was also supporting migrant and temporary workers.
Updated Date: Apr 03, 2020 17:54:09 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Healthcare, ICMR, Isolation Units, National Cancer Institute, NewsTracker, Siemens, Ventilators
