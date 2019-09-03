Shoulder injury causes Novak Djokovic to pull out of the US Open; here's what causes the injury and how you can beat it

On Wednesday night, the hearts of millions of Novak Djokovic fans sank as they saw their tennis star wincing in pain - he was playing a second-round match in the US Open against Juan Ignacio Londero. Though the world no. 1 fought back to register a three-set win, he later admitted that the pain was almost “unbearable at some point”. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to conquer his pain during the next match against Stan Wawrinka on 02 September and had to pull out of the US Open.

Shoulder pain isn’t new to sportspeople, especially tennis players. Here are some common causes and exercises for shoulder pain:

Causes of shoulder pain:

The shoulder moves with the help of the rotator cuff - it is made up of four tendons, the tissues which fasten bones and muscles. An injury or inflammation in shoulder tendons or bones around the rotator cuff can leave you moaning with pain. Shoulder injuries can occur due to repetitive movements, sports activities like tennis or badminton, and physical labour. Rotator cuff tendinitis is one of the most common causes of shoulder pain globally.

Other reasons for shoulder pain include referred pain, torn cartilage, dislocated shoulder, cervical spine, liver, heart, or gallbladder diseases, arthritis and bone spurs. Plus, as we age, soft shoulder tissues begin to degenerate and contribute to shoulder pain.

Simple exercises to relieve shoulder pain:

Strong muscles and a flexible body can save you from a lot of pain, and injuries. You can avoid shoulder pain by performing these simple exercises:

Pendulum exercise:

You will need a table or a chair for this exercise.

Stand by the side of the chair and rest your unaffected hand on it

Bend a little forward and let your affected arm hang down loose and free

Move the affected arm backwards and forward in gentle circular motions

Repeat five times a day to get better results

Shoulder stretch:

Stand straight with your legs slightly apart

Raise your shoulders. Hold this posture for five seconds

Now, stretch your shoulder blades back and together. Hold this posture for five seconds

Let your shoulder blades relax and pull them down. Hold for five seconds, and then relax

Repeat this exercise 10 times

Door lean:

Stand in a doorway and raise your arms straight overhead

Hold the door frame lightly with your fingers

Now, lean forward to feel the stretch in your shoulders

Hold this position for 15-30 seconds and then relax

Do at least three repetitions

Yoga Asanas for shoulder pain:

While these asanas can be done by beginners, it is advisable to start your yoga practice with a trained expert. If your shoulder pain is the result of an injury or underlying condition like arthritis, do check with your doctor before performing these postures.

Uttana Shishosana:

Come down on your hands and knees

Gently, move your palms forward. Extend your arms as far as possible

Lower your chest slightly, while keeping your back straight

Keep your thighs at 90 degrees to the ground

Hold this position for 15-30 seconds and then relax

Do three repetitions

Vajrasana:

Sit on your heels with your calves underneath your thighs. The big toes of both feet should be touching

Look ahead and keep your back straight

Place your palms on your knees and close your eyes

Relax as you breathe in and out

Stay in this pose for as long as you are comfortable

Balasana:

Sit on your heels with your big toes touching

Breath out as you bend forward and gently touch your forehead to the mat. Your arms should be beside your body with the palms facing up

Synchronize your breath and stay in this pose for one minute

Next, bring your arms under your shoulder and raise your upper body. Come back to the sitting position as you breathe in

End your practice with five minutes of savasana or the sleeping pose.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. To know more on this topic, please visit https://www.myupchar.com/en/disease/shoulder-pain

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

