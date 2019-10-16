Shilpa Shetty performed the Vrischikasana, but here's a word of caution if you too are planning to try it

Vrischikasana is one of the most advanced poses of ashtanga yoga. It takes years of disciplined and guided practice to accomplish this pose. Shilpa Shetty, who is known for her love for fitness and yoga, took to advanced yoga at the age of 42. Her sustained focus, disciplined practice and hunger to learn more show in the routines she shares. She recently attempted Vrischikasana (The Scorpion Pose) and posted a video of the same on her Instagram account. While the pose wasn’t performed to perfection, kudos to her for trying and sharing her journey with all of her followers.

What Is Vrischikasana?

Vrischikasana is an inverted asana which requires a lot of strength, balance, and flexibility. As with most yoga asanas, the name of the pose comes from Sanskrit, where Vrischik means scorpio and asana means pose. It should ideally be performed at the end of the yoga practice and not in between.

What are the benefits of Vrishchikasana?

This advanced ashtanga pose, like many other inversions, increases blood flow to the brain. It is considered to be one of the best poses to improve memory and concentration. And that’s not all! It also strengthens your shoulders and spine.

Other than the amazing physical benefits, Vrischikasana also offers various spiritual benefits by opening the Anahata (heart) chakra and directing the energy to Ajna (third-eye) chakra which helps release stress and anxiety.

Can everyone try Vrichikasana?

Since Vrichikasana is an advanced ashtanga pose and very difficult to master, one should only perform it under professional guidance. Don’t attempt this under any other situation as you could end up sustaining a life-long injury.

People suffering from high blood pressure, vertigo cerebral thrombosis, chronic catarrh or heart disease should refrain from Vrischikasana. Only those who have attained perfection in other inverted poses should attempt Vrishchikasana.

How to correctly perform Vrishchikasana?

It is better to practice this pose near a wall until you perfect it.

Come into the final position of shirshasana.

Before moving further, relax your whole body.

Slowly, bend your knees forming a deep arch in your back.

Secure the balance and move the forearms slowly and carefully parallel on each side of the head.

Balance your body weight on the forearms.

Bring your feet closer to your head. Try to touch your head with your feet.

Now, slowly move your head upwards.

Try to hold the pose for 4 counts or as long as you can comfortably before coming back to shirshasana.

