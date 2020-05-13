Severity of COVID-19 in children and other misconceptions about the coronavirus disease

Every day, we read multiple articles related to the novel coronavirus and COVID-19. Amid all the different kinds of news, some are accurate, others are partially accurate and many are completely inaccurate. The ones that end up causing the most confusion are the ones that are based on assumptions. As we learn more about COVID-19 with each passing day, the picture becomes more clear and we're able to clarify these misconceptions. Here are three of the most common misconceptions that many people believed to be true - but further research and analysis proves that they are not.

Misconception: COVID-19 is only a lung infection.

Truth: COVID-19 is a respiratory condition, but does it only affect the lungs? No. COVID-19 virus targets the ACE-2 receptors that are present on the surface of cells present in the lungs, heart and entire gut lining. So when the COVID-19 virus enters the body, it attacks all these organs, leading to multi-organ failure. The COVID-19 virus also leads to the formation of abnormal blood clots which can lead to pulmonary embolism (blood clot reaches the lungs) and stroke (blood clot reaches the brain).

Misconception: Cluster transmission is the same as community transmission.

Truth: Cluster transmission is a term used to describe the infection that is seen largely focused in a limited locality, most often seen within a family and their extended circle. The instance of cluster transmission would be when a man from a family travels back from abroad and then transmits the infection to other family members or his extended family. However, community transmission is the one where there is no clear source of origin of the infection in a new community. It is difficult to trace and detect the infection in the case of community transmission. India has been reported to have cluster transmission but not community transmission.

Misconception: COVID-19 does not affect children as badly.

Truth: Well, if you think that COVID-19 only affects old and sick people, then you are mistaken. A recent study, done by the Rutgers University, US in March and April, stated that children, teens and young adults can be at risk of developing a severe COVID-19 infection. The study was done on 48 children and young adults (from newborns to the age of 21 years) who were admitted in the ICU with COVID-19 infection, out of which 80% had underlying conditions, such as suppressed immunity, obesity, diabetes, seizures or chronic lung disease.

The study concluded that out of these people more than 20% went under one or more organ failure and around 40% required mechanical ventilation and a breathing tube. Out of all, two of the children died due to severe infection.

