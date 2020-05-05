Seven things you must add to your diet if pandemic anxiety is getting to you

With millions infected, thousands dying and vast regions of the world under partial or complete lockdown, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the world in unforeseen ways. One of the most intangible but all-pervasive ways the novel coronavirus has affected every human being on this planet is by elevating anxiety levels.

You are anxious about your own health and that of your loved ones, you’re worried about your professional life and the economy, and you definitely have a lot of social anxiety stemming from social distancing and the effects this disease will continue to have on the world for years to come. This anxiety is completely normal, and yet you need to figure out the best way to deal with it before it leads to added complications like depression.

Can food cure anxiety?

One of the best ways to deal with anxiety is by altering your diet. A study published in Psychosomatic Medicine in 2019 proved that not only is a poor diet detrimental to mental health but also that dietary interventions can reduce the symptoms of anxiety disorders and even depression.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that you binge on junk food and sugary sweet desserts because your anxiety is fuelling those cravings. Instead, as the Harvard Medical School’s Health Blog points out, eating a balanced diet that includes whole grains, fruits and vegetables, drinking enough water, and limiting alcohol and caffeine consumption can go a long way in improving mental health. Exercise, fixed meal times and avoiding processed foods also help reduce anxiety.

The inclusion of the following seven foods in your diet can also help alleviate any anxiety you might have regarding the pandemic - or any other problem in your life for that matter.

1. Green tea

Green tea is full of antioxidants that improve brain function and health, including epigallocatechin gallate (ECGC). Green tea also contains L-theanine, an amino acid which increases serotonin and dopamine levels along with creating more neurotransmitters that reduce anxiety.

2. Turmeric

This popular Indian spice contains curcumin, which is a compound known for improving brain health and preventing anxiety disorders as well as other diseases. Curcumin reduces inflammation markers, increases blood antioxidant levels and boosts the production of omega-3 fatty acids - all of which can help control anxiety.

3. Yoghurt

Yes, your mental health is related to your gut health, and nothing works on the latter as well as yoghurt does. The probiotics or healthy bacteria found in most types of yoghurt can not only improve digestion but also boost the production of antioxidants and healthy fatty acids. Yoghurt is also a good source of protein.

4. Dark chocolate

While dark chocolate contains flavonols and other antioxidants that can significantly improve your mood and alleviate all types of stress, the bitter-sweet taste of chocolate might also have a positive effect on mental health. Dark chocolate is both comforting and a mood-enhancer that can fight off anxiety.

5. Eggs

Whole eggs are great sources of protein, vitamins, minerals and bioactive compounds that can make you feel satiated for longer periods and reduce symptoms of anxiety too. For best results, it’s important to eat egg yolks as well as the whites.

6. Almonds

Like all nuts and seeds, almonds are full of dietary fibre, folate, vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals and antioxidants - all of which can improve brain health. Almonds are also chock full of vitamin E, which is known to have anti-anxiety properties.

7. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like orange, lemon, grapefruit, tangerine, kumquat and pomelo are rich in dietary fibre, folate, vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals and bioactive compounds. These fruits are exceptionally rich in vitamin C, which can protect against cell damage and inflammation, thereby reducing anxiety levels.

For more information, read our article on How to deal with the anxiety of living through a pandemic.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: May 05, 2020 14:24:19 IST

Tags : Anxiety, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, covid19, Dark Chocolate, Green Tea, Healthy Diet, Myupchar, NewsTracker, Turmeric, Yoghurt