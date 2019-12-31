Seven foods that keep you feeling full for longer

From crash diets to intense new workout routines - there’s always something new when you talk about weight loss. However, not all of these new trends turn out to be sustainable, or even healthy!

If your goal is weight loss, it’s important to make sure your method doesn’t end up doing more harm than good. The ultimate goal is to be healthy - no matter what that looks like on the outside.

A simple way to lose weight the slow-and-steady way is to make small changes in your diet. Replacing junk food and empty calories with nutritious items that keep you full and satiated can go a long way.

Here are some foods that you might want to consider adding to your plate:

1. Eggs

A recent study by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center has found that a breakfast of eggs in an energy-deficit (burning more calories than consuming) diet can aid weight loss.

Eggs are a good blend of protein and fats - a combination that makes you feel full. Eating eggs leads to lower levels of ghrelin, a hormone that stimulates our appetite, and elevated PPY levels, a hormone associated with the lack of hunger.

2. Legumes

Legumes like beans, chickpeas, lentils and dried peas are a good source of filling protein. A half-cup serving of legumes provides 8 gram of filling protein. According to a 2016 research, pulses also help people control weight gain because of its hunger-satisfying quality.

Legumes are a good combination of lean protein, good fats and complex carbs which keep the blood sugar levels in control as well.

3. Soups

According to recent research by the Pennsylvania State University, if you start your day with a low-calorie soup for breakfast you will end up consuming 100 fewer calories at lunch because the soup will keep you feeling full for longer. This is all thanks to the high water content and yes, those fibre-filled veggies come with added benefits too.

Furthermore, when water is blended into the soup, the stomach retains it while it digests the solid nutrients. This retaining of water stretches the stomach wall and suppresses the ghrelin production, the hunger hormone.

4. Greek yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is very rich in protein and calcium and contains very low levels of sugar. One regular greek yoghurt serving provides twice the protein when compared with regular yoghurt. Low in carbohydrates, and packed with probiotics, the higher protein levels of greek yoghurt keep us feeling full for a few extra hours.

5. Avocados

Avocados are full of fibre and healthy fats. You might not feel hungry for a long time after having avocado as it gets digested slowly. One medium-sized avocado provides 13.3 grams of monounsaturated fats and 10 grams of fibre. According to a recent study published in the leading journal Nutrients, replacing some of the carbohydrates in your diet with healthy avocados keeps the blood sugar levels in control and thus our hunger suppressed for a few more hours. Avocados effectively stimulate PYY, which further ensures the consumption of fewer calories.

6. Quinoa

Quinoa has several properties that help with weight loss by reducing your calorie intake. It is rich in fibre and has a low glycemic index both of which increases the feeling of fullness and reduces your overall calorie intake. It is also high in protein which stimulates our metabolism and keeps our hunger under control too.

7. Almond Butter

Almond butter is loaded with vitamin E and many other nutrients. It isn’t only delicious but it also keeps our cholesterol in control, thus boosting heart health. It’s a great source of protein, fibre, healthy fat, magnesium and zinc. And just like all types of nut butter, it keeps you feeling full for a long time.

For more information, please read our article on Healthy foods for weight loss.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 21:06:43 IST

