Seven easily-available foods for weight loss

There is a rule when it comes to healthy weight loss - the 80-20 rule. It means that your workout should only contribute to 20% of your weight-loss. The other 80% should be from your diet.

Along with following a fitness regime, some conscious changes in your diet can give you amazing results. Let’s have a look at some of the foods that can be your allies in weight reduction:

1. Green-leafy vegetables

Apart from being rich in vitamins, antioxidants and minerals, vegetables like kale, microgreens, spinach, cabbage, beet greens and turnip greens help in losing weight. They are low in calories and carbohydrates and high in fibre. You can eat them in great volumes without consuming too many calories.

2. Boiled potatoes

That's right - potatoes can actually aid in weight loss.

Potatoes, both white and sweet, are a great source of nutrients. Potatoes are a great source of carbs, protein, fibre and potassium. And that’s not all! Potatoes are very filling but very low in fats. Preparation makes a huge difference, though. Boiling them or baking them with olive oil makes them healthier.

3. Apple cider vinegar

The acid in apple cider vinegar stimulates the body’s metabolism - it limits the storage of fat in the body by using it as a source of energy. According to research published in the journal Bioscience, Biotechnology, and Biochemistry taking 1-2 tablespoons of diluted apple cider vinegar helped people lose four pounds (just under two kilograms) in three months.

When taken before starchy foods, apple cider vinegar controls our blood sugar levels and cuts down our craving for sweets. When taken with starchy meals, it keeps us feeling full for longer.

4. Beans and legumes

Beans and legumes are the favourite sources of protein, especially for vegetarians. They are also very satiating. Low in fat, beans and legumes keep you full for longer. Plus, nutrients such as amino acids present in beans and legumes help in burning fats and calories. Studies have shown that people who ate three cups of beans and legumes per week lost weight more easily. Another study compared the pace of weight loss in people who ate legumes and those who didn't - both sets were on a calorie-restricted diet - and found that people who consumed four cups of legumes a day lost weight faster than the non-legume eaters.

5. Chilli pepper

Peppers may burn your tongue and throat a little but the heat they generate has many health benefits, including weight loss. Peppers get their heat from capsaicin, which reduces cravings and fights weight gain. Research shows that this heat also helps to oxidize or break down fat in the body.

6. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are high in fibre and protein - these suppress hunger and keep you feeling full for longer. Studies have shown that chia seeds help in reducing weight in obese or overweight people as well as in people living with type 2 diabetes.

7. Coconut oil

Coconut oil helps in reducing weight by reducing one’s appetite and making you feel full for longer. Coconut is thermogenic - it burns fats faster and increases energy expenditure. Studies have shown that 15-30 grams of medium-chain fats (like coconut oil) increased energy expenditure by 5%.

In a research, 40 women were asked to either take 30 grams of soyabean oil or 30 grams of coconut oil for 28 days. The women were also asked to go on a low-calorie diet and daily walks. After 28 days, the women who consumed coconut oil had reduced waist circumference and increased HDL (good cholesterol).

This is just a short-list of foods that help to lose weight. The long-list has many other magical foods like full-fat yoghurt, fruits, whole grains, nuts, avocados, cottage cheese, soups, salmon and cruciferous vegetables which can also help you to get desired results.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. For more information, please read our article on Weight Loss.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2019 16:09:04 IST

