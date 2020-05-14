Serie A: Udinese owner Gianpaolo Pozzo says it “wouldn’t make sense” to resume season anytime soon

Udinese owner Gianpaolo Pozzo says it “wouldn’t make sense” to restart Serie A anytime soon.

Pozzo says it’s better to wait until “we’ve passed the critical phase” before thinking about restarting.

He says if a team is ordered into quarantine after playing two or three matches because a player tests positive and the season is stopped again “we’ll have made a huge mistake.”

Udinese was three points above the relegation zone in 14th place before Serie A was suspended on 9 March.

Updated Date: May 14, 2020 19:10:50 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Gianpaolo Pozzo, Serie A, Udinese