Science college in Nagaland make hand sanitisers; distribute them to hospitals, government offices for free
Professors and students of Kohima Science College at Jotsoma have made hand sanitisers and distributed them free to a hospital and government offices.
Sanitisers are one of the essential items to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The santitisers were prepared with isopropyl, hydrogen peroxide, glycerine, aloe vera plant extract and distilled water, college authorities said.
The principal of the autonomous college Lily Sema said, 760 ml of isopropyl, 41 ml of hydrogen peroxide, 15 ml of glycerin, 2 ml of aloe vera plant extract and 182 ml of distilled water were used for preparing one litre of hand sanitiser.
"We prepared the sanitisers by following the WHO specifications," Sema told reporters here on Wednesday.
Following a government order asking all offices to provide hand sanitisers to its employees and also reported a shortage of the product in the market, the institute's Chemistry department initially pitched in with the idea of preparing sanitisers for the college staff, the principal said.
The santitisers were subsequently distributed to government institutions such as Dordhashan and Regional Centre for Excellence, Music and Performing Arts at Jotsoma on Tuesday, she said.
Fifteen litres of sanitisers were also provided to Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) for use in the hospital.
Expressing appreciation for the "thoughtful" action on the part of the college to make available sanitisers in the wake of novel coronavirus threat, NHAK managing director Dr Thorhusie Katiry in a statement, urged the college to continue with its noble initiative.
Meanwhile, the state government has issued notifications against hoarding of masks and hand sanitisers, saying that stern action would be initiated against those found involved in such activities by enforcing the Essential Commodities Act.
Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 09:28:23 IST
