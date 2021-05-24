The campaign vehicle will now carry out awareness activities in Indore, Amritsar, Dakshina Kannada, Nashik and Guntur districts

Network18 and Federal Bank have launched the latest leg in their ambitious vaccine awareness campaign 'Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life'. In an endeavor to reach even the grassroots level, 'Sanjeevani Gaadi' will now reach each and every village of the five worst COVID-19 affected districts. The vehicle was launched on World Health Day by Sonu Sood, the campaign ambassador.

The campaign vehicle will now carry out awareness activities in Indore, Amritsar, Dakshina Kannada, Nashik and Guntur districts. It will cover 70 villages in Amritsar and nearly 100 villages in Indore and Dakshina Kannada districts. The vehicle will also be launched in Nashik and Guntur soon.

The vehicle will travel to over 500 villages across the five districts spreading awareness and busting myths about COVID-19 vaccines. It will also sensitise the rural populace on following COVID-19 safety protocols. In addition, vaccination camps will also be set up at a later date in these five districts with health partner Apollo 24*7 and NGO partner United Way Mumbai.

A Network18 and CSR initiative by Federal bank, Sanjeevani- A Shot of Life, was launched on 7 April 2021 from Attari Border, Amritsar to spread awareness among people.

India has been one of the worst affected countries and now with the second wave, the country has come to a grinding halt. Lockdowns and curfews are becoming the order of the day in almost every city. In this worsening situation and the government’s goal of vaccine for all above 18 years is key to defeating the coronavirus .