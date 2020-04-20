Sam Smith claims he 'definitely' had coronavirus: Didn't get tested, went into three week self- quarantine
Singer Sam Smith says weeks before lockdown began they were convinced that they had coronavirus and went into self-isolation in their Los Angeles home.
The Oscar-winning musician said they along with their sister were having symptoms for COVID-19 before the lockdown was implemented in the US.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
"I didn't get tested but I know I had it, 100 per cent had it. I'm just going to assume that I did because everything I've read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I definitely had it. And then as soon as I had it, my sister five days after me started getting the same symptoms who's living with me," Smith told Zane Lowe on Apple Music.
The singer said they went into isolation for three weeks as per the government guidelines.
"It was clear. Because I've got an older nan and stuff, so we didn't want to risk anything. I got it about two weeks before the UK really hit. Well, I think I got it. I don't 100 percent know, but I got it and then as everyone was kind of really on lock down, that's when I got over it, luckily," they added.
According to Billboard, Smith also discussed quarantine playlists with Lowe, and the decision to postpone and rename their upcoming album, To Die For.
Updated Date: Apr 20, 2020 11:24:30 IST
