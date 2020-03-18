SafeHands Challenge: Deepika Padukone, P.V. Sindhu, Kerala police show us how it's done

Who's got the safest hands? Over the last 24 hours, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, P.V. Sindhu, Sachin Tendulkar and the Kerala Police have all taken - and aced - the World Health Organization's SafeHands Challenge: a timely initiative to talk about the right way to wash your hands and avoid COVID-19 infection.

Earlier this month, the WHO had classified COVID-19 a pandemic: the infection has spread to almost 200,000 people in over 159 countries. That said, it is possible to prevent the spread of the infection by limiting exposure to people who may have the virus, maintaining distance from people who have flu-like symptoms and washing or sanitizing hands regularly - especially after coming in contact with high-touch surfaces like doorknobs and railings.

The SafeHands challenge embodies this positive spirit of fighting the infection with a simple but effective first step: wash your hands often, and for at least 20 seconds.

What is the challenge?

A few days ago, the WHO launched the Safe Hands campaign to help spread awareness about the importance of personal hygiene, especially in the current climate.

There are simple things we each must do to protect ourselves from #COVID19, including washing with & or alcohol-based rub.

WHO is launching the #SafeHands Challenge to promote the power of clean to fight #coronavirus.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus challenged many celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, to take up the challenge. In response, she shared a video of washing her hands while wearing a mask.

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

Badminton star P.V. Sindhu also joined in the challenge. Further, she invited member of Parliament Kiren Rijiju, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Olympian Sania Mirza to the challenge.

The Kerala police showed the best effort by far, though, with a fun dance video of their own.

If you, too, would like to join in the challenge, here’s a refresher course in the best hand-washing technique:

First, wet your hands with clean water.

Then take enough soap to cover your entire hands.

Rub your palms together.

Rub the back of your right hand with the palm of your left hand. Intertwine the fingers as your rub between them. Switch hands and repeat.

Now, keep your palms facing each other and interlock your fingers. Rub your hands together.

Make a fist with both the palms while encasing the fingers of the other hand. Maintain a loose grip and rub the fingers of each hand against the palm of the other while in this position. Switch hands to move the other one on top and repeat.

Place the fingertips of your left hand on the right palm and rub in circles. Then repeat with the other hand. Interlace your fingers and gently rub them together.

Clasp your left thumb with the right hand and move it rotationally. Switch hands and repeat.

Rub the palm of your right hand with the fingers of the left hand in a circular as well as forward-backwards movement. Switch hands and repeat.

Wash your hands for 1 minute and then rinse your hands with clean water.

Dry your hands gently with a single-use towel.

Use the same towel to turn off the sink faucet.

Wash your hands before and after preparing and eating food. Each time you go to the toilet, you should wash your hands after that. If you have pets, wash your hands after playing with them. Remember to turn the faucet off when rubbing your hand with soap to conserve water.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

