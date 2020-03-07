Russian women's football team faces quarantine after playing against Kosovo in coronavirus-hit Germany

Moscow: The Russian national women's football team is facing quarantine after playing a game in Germany amid the escalating coronavirus outbreak which continues to disrupt sporting events around the world.

Team doctor Eduard Bezuglov told Russian news agency RIA Novosti on Friday that the players' clubs had been given recommendations based on a decree from Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

The city has ordered anyone returning from countries with virus outbreaks, including Germany, to isolate themselves for 14 days.

“I'm sure they will all follow the recommendations. After all, you don't joke with these things. Looking after the players' health is the main thing right now,” Bezuglov told RIA Novosti.

Russia beat Kosovo 5-0 in a European Championship qualifier played in the German city of Wiesbaden on Friday because Russia doesn't recognize Kosovo as a state.

Football teams in England, France and elsewhere are going without pre-game handshakes as a virus precaution. Liverpool's players walked past their opponents from Bournemouth without shaking hands Saturday in the first Premier League game under the new rule.

More countries are cancelling sporting events or holding them without spectators.

Saudi Arabia announced there would be no spectators for competitions starting Saturday. The kingdom has five confirmed cases and has restricted other gatherings, including halting all pilgrimages in Mecca, Islam's holiest site.

The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan has not reported any virus cases but is cancelling sporting events as a precaution "until the situation stabilizes,” the State Agency for Youth, Fitness and Sports said in a statement.

Central Asian governments have been wary of the virus spreading. The Asian weightlifting championships, a key Olympic qualifier, were called off Friday. They had been due to be hosted by Uzbekistan next month.

In Britain, the Scotstoun leisure complex in Glasgow was closed Saturday after a Scottish rugby player was diagnosed with the virus ahead of a planned women's Six Nations game against France there. The match was postponed.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2020 21:26:23 IST

