Russian news outlet interviews 'coronavirus' on its preferred travel mode, how it originated in country

Independent news outlet The Moscow Times released a video in which it conducted an interview of the coronavirus, tracing its beginnings in Russia.

In the interview a Moscow Times reporter is seen interviewing a man with a virus shaped mask on his face and head. Tracing the beginnings of the spread of COVID-19 in Russia, she asks how long it has been since it arrived in Moscow. “About a month ago,” the virus says, adding that it came from Italy on 21 February, but was officially registered only 10 days later.

In response to a question about why it took 10 days to acknowledge the existence of a coronavirus case, the virus said that its presence inside a human body is not “immediately apparent”, with some symptoms often being confused with pneumonia. It added that only one laboratory for testing in Russia has contributed to the nation’s problems.

Russia has one lab, which uses equipment produced in the city of Novosibirsk, capable of conducting coronavirus tests. In the country of over 143 million people, just over 150,000 people have been tested for COVID-19.

In the interview, the virus said that it values the quality of uncleanliness the most in the people, prefers both money and door handles, likes to travel in an underground train network during rush hour and prefers cigarettes over alcohol, especially when shared by two or more people. The COVID-19 added that it does not have any shortcomings, just like any virus, and when asked of his response if it is told the pandemic is a fiasco, quipped, “Maybe I’’ll even be happy.”

As of Tuesday, Russia has confirmed 438 cases of the virus so far of which 420 are active. One death has been reported and 262 of which are located in Moscow. On 19 March, Russia announced the first coronavirus death in the country.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Mar 24, 2020 11:09:43 IST

Tags : Corona Cases In Gujarat, Corona Coronavirus In Maharashtra, Corona Gujarat, Corona In Gujarat, Corona In Mumbai, Corona Kerala, Corona Virus India, Corona Virus Kerala, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus Case In India, Coronavirus Cases In World, Coronavirus Deaths, Coronavirus Gujarat, Coronavirus In Ahmedabad, Coronavirus In Gujarat, Coronavirus In India Latest News, Coronavirus In Karnataka, Coronavirus In Kerala, Coronavirus In Mumbai, Coronavirus In World, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Treatment, COVID-19, Donald Trump, Health Ministry, ICMR, Janata Curfew, NewsTracker