Rupee drops by 8 paise to fresh record low of 75.20 amid economic uncertainties over fast-spreading coronavirus
Mumbai: The rupee gave up its day's gains to settle 8 paise lower at a fresh life-time low of 75.20 against the US dollar on Friday as forex market continued to grapple with economic uncertainties due to fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened higher at 74.82 and gained more strength as the day progressed.
It went on to hit a high of 74.72 before succumbing to weakening sentiments due to the virus scare.
The Indian unit finally settled at 75.20, down 8 paise against the US dollar.
"The progression of fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic has created havoc ... This uncertainty and hysteria have grappled the forex market, depreciating all emerging market currencies and taking rupee to record low of 75.30 zone," Rahul Gupta, Head of Research - Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services, said.
Globally, all central banks including RBI are trying to reduce the risk and loosen the tight liquidity however the increasing number of coronavirus cases in India will keep the rupee on an edge, he said.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback''s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.79 percent to 101.95, helping the rupee trade higher.
The domestic unit had closed at 75.12 against the US currency on Thursday.
On the equity front, The BSE Sensex ended 1,627.73 points or 5.75 percent higher at 29,915.96.
Similarly, the NSE Nifty zoomed 482 points, or 5.83 percent, to close at 8,745.45.
Investors continued to assess the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, impacting the trading sentiment on bourses.
According to the Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus cases in India rose over 200 on Friday.
Foreign investors remained net sellers in Indian capital markets as they pulled out more than Rs 4,622.93 crore on Thursday, market data showed.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.46 percent to $29.17 per barrel.
The most-traded 10-year government bond yield was at 6.25.
Updated Date: Mar 20, 2020 19:25:10 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, COVID-19, Currency, Dollars, Forex, Indian Currency, Indian Rupee, NewsTracker, Rupee, US Dollars
Trending
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Narendra Modi to speak on measures to curb COVID-19 tomorrow at 9 pm; Srinagar reports first case, says report
-
Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: Derek O'Brien, Deepender Hooda self-isolate after Kanika Kapoor tests positive; global toll crosses 10,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000