With India in the midst of an unrelenting second wave of the novel coronavirus , the demand for RT-PCR tests has shot up.

The RT-PCR test is considered as a 'gold standard' for COVID-19 testing, and several state and city authorities presently allow people entry only if they have tested negative using this method.

Here are the costs of RT-PCR tests in several states across India —

Maharashtra

On 1 April, the Maharashtra government capped the prices of RT-PCR tests for the sixth time.

The new rates for RT-PCR test are fixed at Rs 500, Rs 600 and Rs 800. For giving samples at the collection centre, Rs 500 will be charged. For the same test at a COVID Care Centre or a quarantine centre, the charges will be Rs 600 and to collect the swab from home, the labs can charge Rs 800, as noted by an article in Mint.

Initially, the charges for an RT-PCR test in the state were Rs 4,500, which were slashed from time to time by the state government to ease the burden on people.

Delhi

In November 2020, the Delhi government fixed the price of the test by private labs at Rs 800. The home collection of samples was fixed at Rs 1,200.

Before that, people had to spend Rs 2,400 for an RT-PCR test at a private lab.

Gujarat

On 19 April, the Gujarat government slashed the charges of RT-PCR tests being conducted by private laboratories to Rs 900 from Rs 1,100.

If a laboratory assistant is called at home or at the hospital to collect samples through RT-PCR test, the charges will be Rs 900 with effect from Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Patel, who handles the health portfolio, said a if a person visits a laboratory to give his swab sample, he will now be charged Rs 700 instead of Rs 800.

Uttar Pradesh

According to a notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, the price of RT-PCR tests has been fixed at Rs 700 in all the private hospitals. Private labs can charge an individual a total of Rs 900 if the sample is being collected from the patient's home, as reported by Zee News.

According to official data updated on Saturday, a record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark.

The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

With inputs from PTI