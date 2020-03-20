RSS backs Narendra Modi, asks Swayamsevaks to help create awareness for 'Janta curfew' on 22 March amid COVID-19 outbreak
Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday said it welcomes and supports the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation to fight the challenge posed by the novel coronavirus.
RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi tweeted that RSS "welcomes and supports" the appeal made by Modi to the nation.
Joshi asked the all the Swayamsevaks (RSS volunteers) along with family tocontribute towards creating awareness for the 'Janta curfew' on 22 March and laud efforts taken by the central and state governments.
Calling for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus, Modi on Thursday asked the entire country to observe 'Janta curfew' on Sunday.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
In a nearly 30-minute national broadcast, he asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible while underscoring the dangers of coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a crisis as grave as this.
"Even World War I and II did not affect as many countries as coronavirus has done," Modi said, asking people to avoid this mindset that the disease will not affect India much when it has hit hard many developed countries.
Updated Date: Mar 20, 2020 11:28:11 IST
