Role of ORS in management of dehydration caused by heat stroke and monsoon

Dehydration is a condition that occurs when the body loses more fluids than it takes in, leading to an insufficient amount of water to maintain normal bodily functions. It is a serious condition caused by intense heat and humidity, and it is especially dangerous during heatstroke and monsoon seasons, as the body is more prone to losing water rapidly. One effective way to manage dehydration in these situations is using Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS). ORS plays a crucial role in compensating for the fluid and electrolyte deficiency in the body due to dehydration caused by heat stroke and excessive humidity during the monsoon.

Causes of dehydration and its ill-effects

Dehydration happens when the body’s water levels are imbalanced due to excessive sweating, vomiting, diarrhea, or insufficient fluid intake. Heatstroke and monsoon-related illnesses, such as gastroenteritis, are common causes of dehydration. During heatstroke, the body’s temperature rises to dangerous levels, leading to profuse sweating and a loss of electrolytes. In monsoon-related illnesses, bacterial and viral infections can cause vomiting and diarrhea, further exacerbating fluid loss.

Dehydration caused by heat stroke and monsoon is characterized by symptoms like extreme thirst, fatigue, dizziness, and less frequent and dark-colored urine. A dehydrated person may also have diarrhea. In such cases, the person must be given ORS to regain strength and restore the fluid and electrolyte balance.

Importance of ORS in managing dehydration

ORS is a World Health Organization (WHO)-recommended, simple, cost-effective, and essential solution for rehydrating the body and restoring lost electrolytes. It is a specially formulated mixture of salts (such as sodium and potassium) and sugars (like glucose), which helps the body absorb water and vital nutrients efficiently. ORS is available in pre-packaged sachets or can be made at home using a specific recipe.

How ORS works

ORS helps the body when it’s dehydrated by using a process called “sodium-glucose co-transport.” When we’re dehydrated, our small intestine has trouble absorbing water. However, it can still absorb sodium and glucose, even in that state. ORS takes advantage of this and helps our body get the water it needs. When we drink ORS, it contains both sodium and glucose. These two things create a special pull that brings water into our intestinal cells. As a result, our body can soak up water and important electrolytes effectively. This helps our body get back to the right balance of water and nutrients. So, when we’re dehydrated from things like heatstroke or monsoon-related sickness, ORS plays a critical role in helping us recover.

Proper use of ORS

To make sure ORS is effective, it is essential to use it correctly:

– Early intervention: It is important to use ORS treatment as soon as symptoms of dehydration appear, such as excessive thirst, dry mouth, dark urine, weakness, and dizziness. The earlier the treatment, the better the chances of recovery.

– Follow instructions: Read the instructions on the ORS packet carefully and mix it with the correct amount of clean water. Using too little ORS can lead to insufficient rehydration, while using too much can disrupt the balance of electrolytes in the body.

– Continuous rehydration: It is important to keep sipping ORS frequently until the symptoms improve. Children and older adults may need smaller, more frequent sips.

– Seek medical attention: While ORS is beneficial in most cases of dehydration, severe cases may require medical attention and intravenous fluids. If someone’s symptoms are not getting relieved with ORS, it is important to consult a doctor for treatment.

Additionally, staying hydrated and cool is essential during the summer and monsoon season. One must take all the necessary preventive measures to avoid the harmful effects of dehydration due to heat stroke and the monsoon. If one experiences any symptoms, they should always keep ORS handy, and if the condition worsens, they should immediately consult a doctor.

ORS plays a critical role in managing dehydration caused by heatstroke and monsoon-related illnesses. It is a safe, effective, and easy-to-administer solution that helps restore the body’s water and electrolyte balance. By promoting early intervention and proper use, ORS can prevent dehydration-related complications and aid in a speedy recovery. It is essential to recognize the signs of dehydration and act promptly to ensure the well-being of ourselves and our loved ones during these challenging seasons. Always keep ORS handy to combat dehydration effectively and stay hydrated in times of need.

The author is Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Medanta, Gurugram. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

