Rishi Kapoor recommends laughter therapy in time of coronavirus, shares funny video on outbreak

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has shared a funny video on his Twitter account to lift the mood of his fans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 41-second video shows a reporter speaking to a young man in a party, with loud music playing in the background. The journalist and the man can be seen speaking in a foreign language but the subtitles suggest that they both are talking about the dreaded coronavirus.

The man looks all serious as he shares his knowledge about the pandemic. The reporter then informs him that it is believed that drinking vodka can kill the virus. The man gets elated and starts dancing with a broad smile on his face.

“Go on smile for this youngster’s sake. Times are getting boring and depressing. This is a joke not to be taken seriously! Enjoy!" read the tweet shared by Rishi Kapoor.

Go on smile for this youngsters sake. Times are getting boring and depressing. This s a joke not to be taken seriously! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/o8Cnli2TTk — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 17, 2020

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 1 lakh times and has received over 6,000 likes. Some social media users though pointed out that it was an old video. Here's how other people reacted to the funny video posted by the actor:

Ha ha ...nice one...I am immediately hitting my bar...well stocked with Vodka... — Dr Ruchi Anand (@DrRuchiAnand3) March 17, 2020

Really cute — Milan kant tiwari (@Milan79140150) March 17, 2020

I don't think anyone could be more happier...He s just made the greatest discovery in his life ! — Mangesh Bhende (@BhendeAdv) March 17, 2020

Laughing will definitely boost immune level and may be Vodka as well ! — Balbir Rana (@bsrana1) March 17, 2020

Several other actors from the B-town have been sharing messages, videos and GIFs on their social media accounts to be in touch with their fans and spread awareness about COVID-19.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a photograph of his hand with a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on it. "Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe, be cautious, remain isolated if detected," he captioned the tweet.

T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected .. pic.twitter.com/t71b5ehZ2H — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

Sara Ali Khan shared a boomerang on her Instagram where she is seen wearing a mask and asked her fans to stay safe.

View this post on Instagram Stay safe everyone ☮️ @pumaindia A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Mar 17, 2020 at 12:41am PDT

Actor Madhavan also took to his Twitter to share a message of not being able to go to the gym due to coronavirus.

In India alone, more than 160 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and more number of cases are being reported every day. The deadly virus has already claimed three lives in the country.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 15:04:10 IST

Tags : Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood, Coronavirus, COVID-19, R. Madhavan, Rishi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Twitter