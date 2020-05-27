Review study suggests vitamin D may not be a predictor of COVID-19 deaths, unlike previously thought
In a recent article, scientists from the UK and US claimed that low levels of vitamin D can be a reason for deaths in COVID-19 patients. Though the study was based on statistical data and was at the preliminary stages, as soon as the study came out in public, it created a stir as some people thought vitamin D could be used as a preventive measure against COVID-19. On investigating the study, researchers from the Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur and the Indian Institute of Management Kashipur, found that vitamin D has no relationship with the COVID-19 deaths. They further stated that scientists did not take other factors into account before getting to a conclusion.
Previous studies about Vitamin D and COVID-19
There were a few studies that claimed that low levels of Vitamin D could be one of the reasons for deaths in COVID-19 infected people.
One of the studies was conducted by Northwestern's McCormick School of Engineering, the US in ten countries affected by the novel coronavirus. It stated that low vitamin D levels can lead to an over-reactive immune response in the body which is known as a cytokine storm. Inflammation from a cytokine storm can lead to death in COVID-19 patients.
Another study was carried out by Dr Petre Cristian Ilie from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation Trust, UK and his colleagues. The study, conducted on 20 European countries, was based on the relationship between mean levels of Vitamin D in people and COVID-19 mortality. The study concluded that if the mean levels of vitamin of D are low, it can lead to a higher number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
False correlation of Vitamin D with COVID-19 deaths
A recent review study, posted on a preprint server called medRixv, stated that the scientists should not use statistical data alone to form a correlation between vitamin D levels and COVID-19 infection.
In the review study, they calculated the data of those 20 European countries which were taken into account by Dr Illie and their team. The reviewers not only analyzed the vitamin D levels of these nations but also their life expectancy.
The reviewers stated that countries that have better healthcare systems, have a higher life expectancy, thus they could detect a higher number of COVID-19 cases. They believed that since age is a known risk factor of COVID-19, countries with a higher life expectancy might have a more ageing population than those with a lower life expectancy. They further believed that people with older age are less likely to get exposed to sunlight, so they may have low levels of vitamin D in their body.
The results of the review study
The reviewers concluded that life expectancy of a population can be a major reason behind the deaths related to COVID-19. They further concluded that life expectancy of a country is a major predictor of both COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 deaths as the countries with higher life expectancy will have a higher proportion of older people and may present with more deaths.
They called for more research be conducted to find out the role of vitamin D levels in COVID-19 cases or deaths as the claims made previously could lead to overdosing on the vitamin, which can reportedly have fatal consequences.
For more information, read our article on Immunity to COVID-19.
Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.
Updated Date: May 27, 2020 16:24:59 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Deaths, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, covid19, Immunity, Life Expectancy, Mortality, Myupchar, NewsTracker, Sunlight, Vitamin D
The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.
Trending
-
Review study suggests vitamin D may not be a predictor of COVID-19 deaths, unlike previously thought
-
Can artificial sunlight kill the COVID-19 causing virus?
-
Coronavirus infection: How long do COVID-19 patients remain infectious?
-
Study says mutations of SARS-CoV-2 virus might not be as harmful as the original strain
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Novavax starts phase I/II clinical trials, here's all you need to know about the vaccine
-
Remdesivir preliminary results from NIAID trial published; suggest improvement in recovery time from COVID-19
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
-
Bangladesh medical team says Ivermectin with antibiotic Doxycycline works to treat COVID-19 patients
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Assam reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with 39 new infections; 107 active cases in state currently
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Railways will partially restore train services from 1 June, says Centre; bookings for 200 trains to begin tomorrow
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 459 people test positive for COVID-19 in Pune today, total number of cases rises to 6,153
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 366 new COVID-19 infections reported in Gujarat today, total number of cases rises to 11,746 in state