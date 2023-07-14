Reverse postpartum hair fall through Ayurveda: Understand the science

As miraculous as the human body is, it undergoes numerous changes during pregnancy. Motherhood is an extraordinary journey filled with joy, love, and immeasurable happiness. However, amidst the joys and wonders of this transformative phase, women face some unexpected challenges. One challenge that often surprises new mothers is post-pregnancy or postpartum hair fall. There is a likelihood that a new mother sheds about 400 hair strands in a day whereas an individual sheds about 80-100 hair strands a day.

Scientifically known as postpartum telogen effluvium, it is a common concern experienced by many new mothers occurring due to hormonal changes during, and after pregnancy, leading to excessive hair shedding. At the onset of pregnancy, persistent soaring of oestrogen and progesterone levels causes hair to remain in an ongoing stage of growth, creating thicker, more lustrous strands. However, in the months following childbirth, oestrogen levels fall, causing your beautiful, thick head of pregnancy hair to begin the shedding phase.

While it can be distressing, it is important to remember that postpartum is totally normal and usually temporary. Also, it can be effectively managed through Ayurvedic solutions. Let’s explore this common occurrence and understand some useful tips for managing and coping.

So, let’s embark on this hair-raising journey together! Key Steps to follow:

Scalp massages with herbal oils and serums:

Often hair oils and serums crafted with Ayurvedic ingredients are under-estimated by us. Curatives through organic materials undoubtedly resolve the hair condition with a rare occurrence of side effects. So, regularly massage your scalp with Ayurvedic oils, such as Bhringraj, Brahmi, or Amla oil

Ayurvedic supplements like Ashwagandha, Shatavari, or Triphala can help with hormone-related hair fall and promote holistic care. Considering the impact of hormone levels on hair health, it is crucial to engage in supplements to fight hormonal fluctuation. Do not forget to consult your regular Ayurvedic practitioner.

It is advisable to opt for mild, herbal shampoos and conditioners that are free from sulphates and parabens for continual hair growth and hair conditioning. Avoid using chemical-based hair products without learning the harsh ingredients in the product making.

Herbal hair masks deeply nourish the scalp and hair thereby treating the deficiencies. One of the trendy formulas is to add herbs like Amla, Shikakai, Brahmi, or Methi (fenugreek) to your mask material. These herbs provide essential nutrients, strengthen the hair shaft, and reduce hair fall.

Do not forget that postpartum hair fall is a temporary condition that can be effectively managed by adopting a nourishing diet, managing stress levels, and exploring the above-mentioned Ayurvedic solutions. Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, offers holistic approaches to restore balance and promote healthy hair growth; remember to be patient and consistent with your Ayurvedic hair care routine, as it may take time to see visible results.

Embrace your postpartum journey and give your hair the love and care it deserves.

The author is a an Ayurvedic expert at Traya, an Indian hair fall solutions company. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

