Resting heart rate: What is normal and should you measure yours?

With the advancements in wearable and smart technology, people are more aware than ever about their heart rates now. The advantage with these devices is that data can be recorded constantly while the person is in different states of activity. A common metric they capture is resting heart rate (RHR) which is the number of times your heart beats when the body is at rest.

Making sense of resting heart rate

The data is abundant, but how does one make sense of it? A study published in PLOS One, a peer-reviewed journal, this week retrospectively examined the heart data of over 90,000 people for 320 days.

Here's what the study found: "normal" resting heart rate can vary by as much as 70 beats per minute (bpm) between individuals!

Here's another interesting finding from the study: regardless of their personal average RHR, individuals rarely deviated more than 10 bpm throughout the study period of almost a year. So, if a study participant's resting heart rate was 60. It was unlikely to go below 50 or over 70 throughout the study period.

What this suggests is that rather than comparing RHR across populations, it may be a better idea to look for discrepancies based on what is "normal" for that particular individual.

The researchers said that while the idea of a normal RHR (in adults, a pulse between 60-100 bpm is considered normal) may be a misnomer, there is certainly a normal range tailored to each individual. A rising RHR over time can be indicative of underlying health conditions. Regular monitoring could lead the way for more effective prevention of chronic conditions.

What can resting heart rate tell us?

In adults, a lower heart rate is correlated with a higher degree of fitness and a lower incidence of cardiac events such as heart attacks. Highly trained athletes can have an RHR as low as 40. This may be because the heart muscle is stronger and can pump blood more efficiently. Another explanation is that with vigorous exercise, there is a change in the electrical circuitry that dictates the beating of the heart.

On the other hand, a consistently higher heart rate has been associated with cardiovascular issues and premature death.

These findings have been corroborated by large observational studies. A 2013 study that followed 3,000 men for 16 years found that an RHR greater than 90 was associated with triple the risk of death when compared to an RHR below 80.

An observational study conducted in Norway that looked at 20,000 participants found similar results, even when controlling for factors such as BMI and lifestyle.

It appears then that it is in our best interest to gauge our RHR and look out for increases over a period of time.

How can you lower your RHR?

Don’t worry about directly lowering your RHR. Living a healthy lifestyle, which involves eating right, exercising regularly and getting adequate sleep will make you fitter overall. (According to the study published in PLOS One, factors such as age, sex, BMI - body mass index or weight to height ratio - and the amount of sleep one gets, account for only 10% of differences in RHR between individuals.)

That said, here are some things you can do this end:

1. Make exercise a part of your routine: Over time, if you are regular with your fitness routine, your resting heart rate will go down.

2. Manage your stress better: Excessive anxiety and stress will take a toll on your heart and overall health. Practice mindfulness techniques such as deep breathing, take time off when you can to do things that you enjoy.

3. Quit smoking: Smoking makes you vulnerable to all sorts of diseases and accelerates the ageing process. It also puts a strain on your heart.

4. Maintain a healthy diet: Avoid overly sweet foods as much as possible. This includes sugary drinks, dessert and processed food. Leafy greens and fish are known to have various health benefits.

5. Work on losing weight: Excessive weight takes a toll on the heart and puts it under undue strain.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2020 17:35:23 IST

