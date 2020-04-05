Relief flight ferries 150 Spanish, European Union nationals stranded in Goa amid coronavirus lockdown
Panaji: Spanish nationals, who were stranded in Goa due to lockdown, left for Madrid by a special flight. They were screened at Goa International Airport before their departure.
Earlier on Saturday, Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik had told ANI,"A relief flight carrying 150 Spanish and EU nationals will take off from Goa International Airport to Madrid tonight."
He said that the thermal screening of passengers at entry and social distancing will be maintained during check-in at the airport.
"Arrangements have been made for passengers to wait with seats, water and fans before entry to a terminal for check-in as they arrive very early due to obvious reasons," Malik added.
The Indian government curtailed all international flights to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Updated Date: Apr 05, 2020 09:20:11 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Casesin Goa, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Goa, NewsTracker, Panaji, Spain
