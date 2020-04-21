Reliance Infrastructure resumes toll operations at 10 road projects; puts in place safety measures for staff
New Delhi: Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Tuesday said it has resumed toll operations at its 10 road projects and put in place all preventive measures to ensure safety of personnel in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.
As part of the government's initiative to restart operations in a phased manner, RInfra has resumed toll operations at its road projects from midnight of 20 April, the company said in a statement.
"All precautionary measures have been taken by Reliance Infrastructure Roads Division to ensure safe working environment for its personnel and travellers under the prevailing circumstances. RInfra, through its SPVs, runs ten road projects in the country on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis," it said.
RInfra is one of the infrastructure companies, developing projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as power, roads and Metro Rail in the infrastructure space and the defence sector.
Updated Date: Apr 21, 2020 18:54:07 IST
