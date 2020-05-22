RBI Governor Press Conference LIVE Updates: Loan moratorium extended till 31 August; GDP growth to be negative this year, warns Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Press Conference LATEST Updates: The loan moratorium will be extended till 31 August, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. This makes it a six month moratorium.
He added that the lending institutions are being permitted to restore the margins for working capital to the origin level by 31 March, 2021.
After an off-cycle meeting of the monetary policy committee over the last three days, MPC voted to reduce repo rate by 40 basis points to from 4.4 percent to 4 percent, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
"Over the last three days, the MPC reviewed the implications of COVID-19 on economy, it has been decided to reduce in repo rate to revive growth. This will be done by 40 basis points, from 4.4 % to 4%," said RBI chief.
India saw an increase of of coronavirus cases by 6,088 number of infections in the past 24 hours. With this, the total confirmed cases across the nation climbed to 1,18,447 on Friday.
While, 140 more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infectious disease in the past 24 hours bringing the toll to 3,583.
The government has said it will evacuate stranded Indians from abroad till 13 June and the extended phase will cover 47 countries. The second phase of the 'Vande Bharat Mission' was to end on 22 May.
However, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said the ongoing phase will last till 13 June and that India is looking at making Frankfurt a hub for the mission.
As of Thursday, a total of 23,475 Indian nationals were brought back home under the mission which began on 7 May.
This will be the third presser held by RBI governor Shatikanta Das in the context of COVID-19 related measures. The first one was on 27 March and the second on 17 April.
There is a widespread expectation that the governor may announce an extension of the loan moratorium for term loans for a few more months in the backdrop of extension of the nationwide lockdown till 31 May.
India may witness COVID-19 cases peaking in mid-July if the current lockdown is lifted on 30 May, a noted epidemiologist warned on Thursday as authorities announced guidelines to resume domestic air travel. Meanwhile, the toll from the virus rose to 3,435 and confirmed cases climbed to 1,12,359, according to health ministry figures.
India, the ministry said in its 8 am update, registered 132 deaths and 5,609 cases in the last 24 hours with most of the new cases being people having returned from other states or in some cases from abroad.
The mortality rate of COVID-19 patients in India, however, has remained less than half of the global average of 6.65 percent, the ministry said.
Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state on Thursday with cases, as per Union health ministry, rising to 39,297 and deaths at 13,90, followed by Tamil Nadu which has 13,191 cases and 87 deaths and Gujarat with 12,537 cases and 749 deaths. Delhi with 11,088 confirmed cases and 176 deaths is the fourth-worst affected state followed by Madhya Pradesh with 5,735 cases and 267 deaths.
Meanwhile, West Bengal is staring at fresh problems with Cyclone Amphan killing 72 people and leaving thousands homeless.
Though the Central Government has promised all help to the state government, the fiercest cyclone to hit West Bengal in 100 years, is likely to mount problems for the state already grappling with the COVID-19 situation.
West Bengal has reported 3,103 cases as per health ministry's data, but the mortality rate is relatively high with 253 patients having lost their lives from the virus. Bengal has the fourth highest number of deaths after Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
COVID-19 cases from sates
Though the health ministry put the confirmed cases at 1,12, 359, as per a PTI tally of figures announced by different states and Union territories, as of 6.55 PM, showed a higher number of confirmed cases at 1,13,136 and recoveries at over 46,000.
Several states and UTs continued to report new cases on Thursday, with the national capital itself recording a spike of 571 fresh cases to take its total to 11,659. This was the third consecutive day when 500 or more fresh cases have been reported in a day in Delhi.
Gujarat reported 371 new cases to take its tally to 12,910, while 233 fresh cases were found in Ahmedabad itself. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani launched a week-long campaign to educate citizens on issues related to COVID-19 and said that people should learn to live with coronavirus while fighting against it.
Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, recorded 2,345 new cases, taking the tally in the state to 41,642. This was the fifth consecutive day when the state has reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases.
New cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh as well, among other states.
In many of these states, the new cases largely included people having returned from other states or in some cases from abroad.
Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters that migrant workers coming from other states are being monitored by health workers and a number of them have tested positive.
"Over 5.42 lakh migrant workers were screened by health workers and among them 1,230 have been found positive for coronavirus. Samples of 46,142 have been sent for testing," he said.
In Barabanki itself, 245 samples were sent for testing on 15-16 May, out of which 95 have been found positive for the virus infection.
Among those who tested positive, 49 are migrants who had recently returned from other states, while the remaining 46 are those who had come in contact with six infected persons and had been kept in isolation, district administration officials said.
In Bihar also, detection of more than 1,000 cases in the last three weeks has been mainly attributed to the large-scale influx of people who have been returning to the state from places they had been stuck in during the lockdown.
A similar trend has been seen across various states after special trains began operating on 1 May to ferry migrant workers back to their native places, while there have also been cases, including in Goa and Kerala, of those people testing positive who were brought back from abroad in special flights.
Epidemiologist warns peak in mid-July
A noted public health expert and epidemiologist, cautioned that India may witness COVID-19 cases peaking in mid-July if the current lockdown is lifted this month-end, but also hoped that there could be a "lower surge" in the wake of strong containment measures taken in the past two months.
India is currently, the 11th worst-affected country in the world with India's tally of active cases at 63,624 as of Thursday, the fifth largest in the world after the US, Russia, Brazil and France.
The government officials, however, stressed that the time taken in India for the case count to move from 100 to one lakh has been much better at 64 days, which was better than many other badly-hit countries and actually double the time taken in the US and Spain.
India reported its first COVID-19 case on 30 January and reached 100 cases 45 days later on 15 March. However, the country crossed 1,000 cases reached much faster on 29 March and breached 10,000 cases on 13 April. India reached 50,000 cases on 6 May, while it took less than two weeks for the next 50,000 cases with the country crossing one lakh cases on 18 May.
Globally, more than 50 lakh people have tested positive for the deadly virus infection since its emergence in China last December, while nearly 3.3 lakh have lost their lives. More than 19 lakh people have recovered so far.
Mortality rate less than half of global average, says health ministry
The Union Health Ministry also said that India's mortality rate is at 3.06 per cent, which is less than half of the global average of 6.65 percent.
Timely case identification and proper clinical management have helped India keep its mortality rate lower, it said in a statement.
It also said that more than 3,000 people have been cured in the last 24 hours itself and the overall recovery rate is improving continuously and has crossed 40 percent now. Close to 46,000 patients have recovered from the deadly virus in India.
The Ministry said all patients are under active medical supervision, while around 2.94 per cent of all active cases in ICU.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said there has been a 1000-fold increase in the number of COVID-19 tests done per day in the last two months. More than 25 lakh tests have been done so far.
Govt caps airfares, limits check-in baggage
Meanwhile, authorities announced detailed guidelines for resumption of domestic flights after a gap of two months, while business activities and public movement gained further momentum on the fourth day of the much-relaxed fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown that has been in place since 25 March.
Unveiling a set of detailed pre-flight, in-flight and post-flight guidelines to be mandatorily followed by airlines and passengers, the civil aviation ministry said that air travel resumes on 1/3 of the approved summer schedule for domestic routes and gradually scaled up.
The government has also capped airfares as per seven price bands based on time of travel till 24 August, while also making baggage sanitisation, thermal screening and Aarogya Setu app must except for kids under 14.
On Thursday, the Union Home Ministry sought strict adherence to its guidelines, including for wearing of face covers, ensuring social distancing at work, transport and in public places, while also asking states to ensure strict implementation of night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am, saying it has noticed violation of the restrictions at several places.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: May 22, 2020 10:58:17 IST
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
With 86 confirmed cases in Odisha, state's total number of infections climb to 1,189
86 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha taking the total confirmed cases to 1,189, according to the state health department on Friday. Of the total, there are 789 active cases.
Out of the 86 new COVID-19 patients, 80 were in quarantine centres, one in containment zone and five are locals who became the latest to get infected.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Rajasthan confirms 54 new COVID-19 cases
Of the 54 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, the maximum was reported in Kota with 17 number of infections. This was followed by Dungarpur with 14 cases, Jaipur with 13, Jhunjhunu reported six cases, two in Ajmer while, one each in Dausa and Bikaner.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Rajasthan reports 6,281 COVID-19 cases with 152 deaths
Rajasthan registered a total of 6,281 COVID-19 cases after 54 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus till 9 am on Friday. Of the total, there are 2,587 active cases, said the state health department.
After one more COVID-19 death on Friday morning, the toll in the state rose to 152.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Monetary policy transmission has improved: RBI governor
Monetary policy transmission has improved, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. He added that an improvement in passing on a lower rate to borrowers has been noticed across various business segments.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
90 days extension to term loans offered to provide greater flexibility of SIDBI: RBI chief
In order to provide greater flexibility of SIDBI, another 90 days extension for the 90-day term loan facilities will be offered, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
This will provide additional liquidity support to the MSME sector, RBi chief said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Loan moratorium extended 31 August: RBI governor
The loan moratorium will be extended till 31 August, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. This makes it a six month moratorium.
He added that the lending institutions are being permitted to restore the margins for working capital to the origin level by 31 March, 2021.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
India's forex reserves increase by Rs 9.2 billion: RBI chief
Forex reserves stand at $ 487 billion, equivalent of 1 year of imports, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
GDP growth to remain in negative this year, says RBI chief
There will be gradual revival of activity and demand by the second half of FY-2021, said RBI governor. He added that gross domestic product will remain in negative territory this year with some pickup in pulses segment.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
MPC says inflation to fall below 4% in Q3 and Q4 of FY21: RBI chief
MPC is of the view that inflation in first half of 2020 will be intact but, by 3rd and 4th quarter it may fall below the target of 4 percent in FY21, said the RBI governor on Friday.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Food inflation increased to 8.6% in April 2020: RBI chief
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that food inflation which had eased from January, 2020, peak in February and March has now surged to 8.6 percent in April. He furthe said that price of vegetables, oilseeds, and milk emerged as pressure points.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Private consumption impacted most by COVID-19: RBI chief
The RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the biggest blow from COVID-19 has been to private consumption.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Repo rate reduced by 40 bps to 4%
After an off-cycle meeting of the monetary policy committee over the last three days, MPC voted to reduce repo rate by 40 basis points to from 4.4 percent to 4 percent, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
"Over the last three days, the MPC reviewed the implications of COVID-19 on economy, it has been decided to reduce in repo rate to revive growth. This will be done by 40 basis points, from 4.4 % to 4%," said RBI chief.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
RBI governor's press conference to begin shortly
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am, the central bank said in a tweet. The press briefing will take place days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package to help the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
India's COVID-19 recovery rate at 40.97%
Of the total 1,18,447 confirmed cases, there are 66,330 active cases across the nation, according to the latest figures by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 40.97 percent after 48,533 patients were cured of the infectious disease.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
India registers 1.18 lakh confirmed cases with over 3,500 deaths
India saw an increase of of coronavirus cases by 6,088 number of infections in the past 24 hours. With this, the total confirmed cases across the nation climbed to 1,18,447 on Friday.
While, 140 more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infectious disease in the past 24 hours bringing the toll to 3,583.
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates
73-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Kerala
A 73-year old woman, who returned to Kerala from Mumbai and tested COVID-19 positive, died in Thrissur late Thursday night, officials said. This is the fourth COVID-19 death in Kerala. The three other deaths include that of a four-month-old girl.
State health secretary Rajan Khobragade told PTI that three other people who travelled with the elderly woman in a car are under quarantine.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
What did the Central bank announce so far?
In the first two pressers, the RBI governor announced a series of measures to ease liquidity pressure in the banking system and cushion the economy from the COVID-19 shock.
These included a sharp 75 basis points rate cut in March and liquidity measures worth at least Rs 5 lakh crore in two rounds. Besides, the RBI announced a three month moratorium for all term loan repayments between 1 March and 31 May.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Second phase of Vande Bharat Mission to continue till 13 June
The government has said it will evacuate stranded Indians from abroad till 13 June and the extended phase will cover 47 countries. The second phase of the 'Vande Bharat Mission' was to end on 22 May.
However, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said the ongoing phase will last till 13 June and that India is looking at making Frankfurt a hub for the mission.
As of Thursday, a total of 23,475 Indian nationals were brought back home under the mission which began on 7 May.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Where can you book or cancel train tickets?
Booking and cancellation of reserved tickets shall be available at Post Offices, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra licensees and through authorized agents of IRCTC from Friday along with Passenger Reservation System counters of reservation centers and Common Service Centers, said Indian Railways.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
In Photos: Indians arrive at London airport to leave for Delhi
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Third presser by RBI chief; moratorium for term loan repayments may be extended
This will be the third presser held by RBI governor Shatikanta Das in the context of COVID-19 related measures. The first one was on 27 March and the second on 17 April.
There is a widespread expectation that the governor may announce an extension of the loan moratorium for term loans for a few more months in the backdrop of extension of the nationwide lockdown till 31 May.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra records 1,390 COVID-19 deaths with 39,297 confirmed cases
Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state on Thursday with cases rising to 39,297 and deaths at 1,390, followed by Tamil Nadu which has 13,191 cases and 87 deaths and Gujarat with 12,537 cases and 749 deaths.
Delhi with 11,088 confirmed cases and 176 deaths is the fourth-worst affected state followed by Madhya Pradesh with 5,735 cases and 267 deaths.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi Police reduces sanction amount for infected personnel to Rs 10,000 from Rs 1 lakh
The Delhi police has decided to reduce the amount given to its personnel who test COVID-19 positive while on duty from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000. The decision was taken owing to the increased number of infected personnel in the force and the need to distribute the money equally, said a senior police officer.
According to officials, over 250 police personnel have been infected with the virus. In April, when 25-30 policemen were infected, the Delhi police had decided to give Rs 1 lakh from the Delhi Police Welfare Society to the personnel.
"A meeting was held recently and it was decided that the sanction amount should be reduced. A lot of policemen are getting infected with the virus and the amount has to be distributed equally in such cases. So a decision was taken to reduce the amount from ₹1 lakh to ₹10,000," a senior police officer said.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Urban areas of Ghaziabad listed in red zone from orange
The Uttar Pradesh government has categorised urban areas of Ghaziabad district under the red zone late on Wednesday night. The government has also listed the urban areas of Gautam Budh Nagar, Meerut, Agra and Kanpur City under the red zone.
"The directions came late Wednesday on night and the urban areas of Ghaziabad district are now in red zone. As per earlier classification by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the district was under orange zone. So now, the city areas have slipped into red zone where activities will be allowed but they will be restricted,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.
Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Updates
Jharkhand sees 308 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Jharkhand registered a total number of 308 COVID-19 cases on Friday after five more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bokaro, said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, State Health Secretary.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
76 new COVID-19 cases in Indore take overall count to 2,850
At least 76 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Indore on Thursday, taking the overall count in the city in Madhya Pradesh to 2,850 on Friday. The toll in the city has now reached 109, CMO Dr Praveen Jadiya informed.
A total of 1,12,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 45,300 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
RBI governor to hold press briefing at 10 am
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will hold a press conference on Friday at 10 am. He is likely to take stock of the economic situation reeling under the COVID-19 impact and review implementation of various measures announced by the central bank.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:58 (IST)
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
With 86 confirmed cases in Odisha, state's total number of infections climb to 1,189
86 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha taking the total confirmed cases to 1,189, according to the state health department on Friday. Of the total, there are 789 active cases.
Out of the 86 new COVID-19 patients, 80 were in quarantine centres, one in containment zone and five are locals who became the latest to get infected.
10:53 (IST)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Rajasthan confirms 54 new COVID-19 cases
Of the 54 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, the maximum was reported in Kota with 17 number of infections. This was followed by Dungarpur with 14 cases, Jaipur with 13, Jhunjhunu reported six cases, two in Ajmer while, one each in Dausa and Bikaner.
10:49 (IST)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Rajasthan reports 6,281 COVID-19 cases with 152 deaths
Rajasthan registered a total of 6,281 COVID-19 cases after 54 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus till 9 am on Friday. Of the total, there are 2,587 active cases, said the state health department.
After one more COVID-19 death on Friday morning, the toll in the state rose to 152.
10:42 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Monetary policy transmission has improved: RBI governor
Monetary policy transmission has improved, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. He added that an improvement in passing on a lower rate to borrowers has been noticed across various business segments.
10:38 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
90 days extension to term loans offered to provide greater flexibility of SIDBI: RBI chief
In order to provide greater flexibility of SIDBI, another 90 days extension for the 90-day term loan facilities will be offered, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
This will provide additional liquidity support to the MSME sector, RBi chief said.
10:32 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Loan moratorium extended 31 August: RBI governor
The loan moratorium will be extended till 31 August, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. This makes it a six month moratorium.
He added that the lending institutions are being permitted to restore the margins for working capital to the origin level by 31 March, 2021.
10:29 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
India's forex reserves increase by Rs 9.2 billion: RBI chief
Forex reserves stand at $ 487 billion, equivalent of 1 year of imports, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
10:25 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
GDP growth to remain in negative this year, says RBI chief
There will be gradual revival of activity and demand by the second half of FY-2021, said RBI governor. He added that gross domestic product will remain in negative territory this year with some pickup in pulses segment.
10:22 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
MPC says inflation to fall below 4% in Q3 and Q4 of FY21: RBI chief
MPC is of the view that inflation in first half of 2020 will be intact but, by 3rd and 4th quarter it may fall below the target of 4 percent in FY21, said the RBI governor on Friday.
10:19 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Food inflation increased to 8.6% in April 2020: RBI chief
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that food inflation which had eased from January, 2020, peak in February and March has now surged to 8.6 percent in April. He furthe said that price of vegetables, oilseeds, and milk emerged as pressure points.