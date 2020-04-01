RBI announces more measures to deal with economic fallout of coronavirus outbreak
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced more measures, including the extension of the period for realisation and repatriation of export proceeds, to deal with the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It also increased ways and means advances (WMA) limit by 30 percent from the existing limit for all states and union territories.
In a statement, the RBI said presently value of goods or software exports made by the exporters is required to be realised fully and repatriated to the country within a period of 9 months from the date of exports.
"In view of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the time period for realization and repatriation of export proceeds for exports made up to or on 31 July, 2020, has been extended to 15 months from the date of export," it said.
Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020 13:57:47 IST
