Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Fifth day of final between Saurashtra and Bengal in Rajkot to be played behind closed doors amidst coronavirus

Press Trust of India Mar 12, 2020 18:49 PM IST

Rajkot: The final day of the Ranji Trophy summit clash between Bengal and Saurashtra will be played without any spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI said on Thursday.

"No public will be allowed on the final day. Only the players, match officials and media are allowed," BCCI general manager Saba Karim, who is in charge of domestic cricket, told PTI.

Representational Image of Ranji Trophy. Image courtesy: Twitter @BCCI

The decision came after the Sports Ministry's advisory to all national federations to follow the Health Ministry's advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events.

The government's directive is unlikely to have a huge impact on the final day's proceedings with only a handful of spectators coming to watch the action on the previous four days.

Bengal are aiming for their first title since 1989-90 while Saurashtra are eying their maiden trophy.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 18:49:53 IST

