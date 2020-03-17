Rakesh Roshan criticises producers for registering Corona Pyaar Hai title, calls it 'mockery' of COVID-19 outbreak

Days after Eros International had registered Corona Pyaar Hai as a film title, a wordplay to the deadly COVID-19 outbreak across the world, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has expressed his disappointment, and says it is 'immature' of makers to capitalise on the current scenario.

In the wake of the coronovirus outbreak, several filmmakers had lined up to get film titles related to Covid-19 registered. It was previously reported Eros grabbed the name Corona Pyaar Hai, a spin on Hrithik Roshan-Amisha Patel-starrer 2000 Rakesh Roshan film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai.

Rakesh, Hrithik's father and director-producer of Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai, says to Mid Day, “It’s a mockery of the situation that the world is combating. It’s childish and immature to do such a thing at this time."

Producer Krishika Lulla of Eros said Times of India they are currently scripting the film, and will start working on it once the situation is stable. She added the subject of the epidemic is set against a love story.

Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) also confirmed with TOI there have been several others who have registered the title with the word 'corona.' A source said one filmmaker had already booked the name Deadly Corona.

When asked if Rakesh planned to take any legal discourse, he clarified there is no similarity between the two films, even with regard to their titles which also have different meanings, and so there is nothing he can do about it.

Meanwhile, all filmmaking and production bodies in India have unanimously decided to stop filming for all kinds of entertainment formats temporarily. To contain the spread of novel coronavirus, film bodies in India, including Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), and Producers Guild of India on Sunday decided to put shootings of films, TV shows, and web series on hold from 19 to 31 March.

