Railways, airlines resume bookings for travels from 15 April, claims report as Centre refutes extension of lockdown for COVID-19

Indian Railways and private airlines have started ticket bookings for travels from 15 April onwards, when the 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus announced by the Central Government ends.

This comes after cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba refuted reports that the lockdown will be extended beyond 21 days and termed them baseless.

In an interaction with BusinessLine, Pradeep Sharma, the PRO of Ahmedabad division of Western Railways, said that bookings have begun following an indication from the Centre that there will be no extension of the lockdown.

The report adds that travel operators too have started taking enquiries from clients. Online booking systems of private airlines SpiceJet, GoAir and IndiGo are showing bookings open from 15 April 15 for domestic travel.

However, neither the Indian railways nor the airlines have issued any statement regarding the same. International flights remain suspended.

In the BusinessLine report, travel agent Manish Sharma of Akshar Travels said that even though their office is closed due to the lockdown, they are getting travel booking enquiries from businesses and corporate groups.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected over 1,500 people in India and killed more than 40. The Centre imposed a 21-day lockdown from 25 March to stop the spread of the deadly disease. The lockdown prompted a ban on both rail and air travel in the country.

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020 18:54:09 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, GoAir, Indian Railways, IndiGo, Lockdown, NewsTracker, SpiceJet