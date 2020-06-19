Rahul Gandhi says Centre's four-phased COVID-19 lockdown has 'failed', coronavirus cases still rising 'exponentially'
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the four phases of nationwide lockdown over coronavirus have "failed" and not given the results that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected.
Addressing a press conference, he asked the central government to clarify its strategy as far as opening up of India is concerned and how it intends to support migrants and states.
"What is the central government's plan to go forward as the disease is growing exponentially in the country," he said.
"The four stages of lockdown have not given the result that the Prime Minister expected," he said, adding that it is pretty clear that the aim and purpose of lockdowns have failed in India.
He said India is the only country in the world which is relaxing the lockdown when the virus is "exponentially rising".
Updated Date: Jun 19, 2020 17:18:42 IST
