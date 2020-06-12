Rahul Gandhi discusses 'how COVID crisis is reshaping world order' with Nicholas Burns: All you need to know about the ex-diplomat

On Friday morning, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted that he is set to discuss "how the COVID crisis is reshaping the world order" with Ambassador Nicholas Burns:

Today, at 10:00 AM onwards, watch me discuss with Ambassador Nicholas Burns, Professor of Diplomacy & International Relations at Harvard, how the COVID crisis is reshaping the world order. pic.twitter.com/Gqn6HPYrIB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 12, 2020

This discussion is the latest in a series of similar chats Rahul has had over the past few weeks with such experts as former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and industrialist Rajiv Bajaj on a variety of topics surrounding the coronavirus crisis with which India, and indeed the world at large, is grappling.

His guest is the Roy and Barbara Goodman Family Professor of the Practice of Diplomacy and International Relations at the Harvard Kennedy School, Burns' profile on the school's website notes. The university professor-cum-columnist-cum-lecturer served in the US government as a diplomat for 27 years, during which time he served as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs from 2005 to 2008, US Ambassador to NATO (2001-2005), Ambassador to Greece (1997-2001) and State Department Spokesman (1995-1997).

Notable milestones in his career include leading negotiations on the India-US Civil Nuclear agreement and on Iran's nuclear programme. Earlier in his career, he also served in the American Consulate-General in Jerusalem (1985-1987), and the American embassies in Egypt (1983-1985) and Mauritania (1980 as an intern).

Follow all the latest updates from his discussion with Rahul Gandhi here

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2020 10:10:50 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Foreign Policy, International Relations, NewsTracker, Nicholar R Burns, Rahul Gandhi