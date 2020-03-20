Punjab health minister urges NRIs visiting India to stay home, avoid gatherings after state reports three coronavirus cases

Chandigarh: Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday appealed to non-resident Indians (NRIs), who are visiting Punjab, to stay at their homes and avoid large gatherings in the wake of the threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The appeal came after three positive cases of the virus in Punjab had travel history to other countries.

I appeal to NRIs not to mix up much with local people and should avoid large gatherings in villages. They should stay at their homes, Sidhu told PTI on Friday.

He further asked them to get themselves properly checked at the nearest district hospitals if they have any symptoms. The minister said any negligence on their part could endanger the lives of others.

It is essential for them to follow the guidelines of the government, he said.

During this time, a large number of NRIs from other countries visit their native places in Punjab. Doaba region comprising Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr districts in Punjab is a well known belt of NRIs.

The health authorities in these districts have been urging them to get themselves screened at the government hospitals.

Notably, Punjab's first positive coronavirus patient had travel history to Italy and the second person, who died on Wednesday in Nawanshahr had returned from Germany via Italy.

A 69-year-old Mohali woman, who tested positive for the virus on Friday, had recently returned from the United Kingdom.

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2020 19:16:06 IST

