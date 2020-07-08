Pune registers 919 COVID-19 fatalities after 29 more people succumb to virus; 30,978 infected

A total of 5,134 new COVID-19 cases and 224 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 2,17,121, Public Health Department said.

Pune: As many as 1,134 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours in Pune district.

The total positive cases now stand at 30,978 and the COVID-19 toll is at 919, according to Dr Bhagawan Pawar, District Health Officer, Pune.

According to the official data, 3,296 patients were discharged. The total number of positive cases includes 1,18,558 recovered, 9250 deaths and 89,294 active cases.

With a spike of 22,252 cases, India's COVID-19 count breached the seven lakh mark and reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With as many as 467 deaths reported in the last past hours due to coronavirus, the toll has reached 20,160. Out of the total number of cases, 2,59,557 are active and 4,39,948 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.