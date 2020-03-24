Coronavirus Outbreak: Pro Mixer streamer Ninja donates $150,000 to Feeding America, a hunger-relief organisation
Celebrities are trying their best to help out in the fight against coronavirus. Video game streamer Ninja, whose real name is Tyler Blevins, has announced that he was donating $150,000 to Feeding America, a hunger-relief organisation.
Sharing a video on Twitter, the Pro Mixer streamer said that he had done this taking inspiration from Jimmy Fallon and Ryan Reynolds, who both donated to the same organisation.
We have been inspired by @vancityreynolds and @jimmyfallon who both made donations to @feedingAmerica We have donated 150,000 dollars, and encourage others to try and stay positive and practice social distancing. pic.twitter.com/FNFsNlMBON
— Ninja (@Ninja) March 20, 2020
Ninja urged people to stay positive and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He also encouraged people with ample resources to come forward and make contribution to the cause.
In the video, Ninja said that he and his wife are in an incredible financial situation and so they wanted to give back to families that are suffering because of the deadly virus.
Feeding America, responding to his tweet, thanked him and said food banks continued to stay strong and are providing services to families and kids in this uncertain time.
Known for streaming Epic Games’ battle royale Fortnite, Ninja reportedly got into an exclusive deal with Mixer worth $20 to $30 million.
The US has reported over 43,000 cases of coronavirus. The pandemic has claimed the lives of over 550 people in the country.
COVID-19 has infected over 3.8 lakh people and killed over 16,000 people across the world. The increasing number of cases has also forced many countries to adopt lockdowns.
Updated Date: Mar 24, 2020 17:03:26 IST
