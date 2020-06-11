Premier League: One COVID-19 positive result in latest round of coronavirus tests
There was one positive result from the Premier League’s latest round of tests for the novel coronavirus, the league said on Wednesday.
A total of 1,213 tests were carried out among players and club staff on Monday and Tuesday, the seventh round of tests since players from England’s 20 top-flight clubs returned to training.
The previous rounds of testing produced 13 positives in total.
No Premier League matches have taken place since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Premier League is scheduled to restart on 17 June, when Aston Villa face Sheffield United and Manchester City take on Arsenal.
Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 08:19:08 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, COVID-19, Football, KickingAround, PL, Premier League
