Premier League: One COVID-19 positive result in latest round of coronavirus tests

Reuters Jun 11, 2020 08:19 AM IST

There was one positive result from the Premier League’s latest round of tests for the novel coronavirus, the league said on Wednesday.

File image of English Premier League trophy. AP

A total of 1,213 tests were carried out among players and club staff on Monday and Tuesday, the seventh round of tests since players from England’s 20 top-flight clubs returned to training.

The previous rounds of testing produced 13 positives in total.

No Premier League matches have taken place since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Premier League is scheduled to restart on 17 June, when Aston Villa face Sheffield United and Manchester City take on Arsenal.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 08:19:08 IST

