Preity Zinta recommends 'classic champi' to keep calm amid coronavirus pandemic, says 'make the most of staying at home'

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta is undergoing social distancing with her family in Los Angeles due to coronavirus.

Social distancing and self-quarantine have been hailed as the best methods to contain the spread of the virus.

While many are feeling lost at the prospect of confinement, Preity seems to be dealing with it positively and even shared a secret tip to keep the head cool.

In a video posted on the actor’s social media account, she can be seen giving a “classic champi” to her mother. When asked what she was doing, Preity Zinta said that since they were all at home and had “all the time in the world”, it was her time to champi.

She also defines champi, for those who don’t know, calling it an Indian hair oil massage and adds that it is very good for hair.

In the caption for the post, Preity Zinta wrote that during this home quarantine “it felt right to give mom the classic Champi”.

She concluded her caption with some lines of the popular track ' Sar Jo Tera Chakraye' from 1957 movie Pyaasa sung by Mohammad Rafi. The song featured comedian Johnny Walker and is considered a Bollywood classic.

The post mentioned that it was Preity’s eighth day of social distancing and has become a hit among the fans. It has garnered nearly 7 lakh views on Instagram.

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2020 12:24:05 IST

