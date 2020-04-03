PM address: Modi assures us we are not alone but misses an opportunity to address growing COVID-19 concerns

The last time Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, he announced a shocking 21-day lockdown, four hours prior to when it began. The lockdown was initiated in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, an infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Currently, India has 2,543 confirmed cases and 72 deaths.

On April 3 at 9 am, he addressed the public once again and started by appreciating the collective power of the citizens at this time. He noted that the togetherness of people was visible. He sympathised with the people who may be losing hope and thinking that they alone can’t fight this fight or wondering how many more days they will have to remain in lockdown. He assured them that they weren’t alone - 130 crore people have come together to beat the novel coronavirus.

Then, what many were expecting to be an update on the lockdown situation - whether it was being extended, cut short or how there may be a staggered exit from it once it is over - turned out to be another appeal for a show of solidarity. Instead of 5 minutes of clapping for the frontline workers though, this will be 9 minutes of turning off the lights in your house and lighting a candle, diya or flashlight in our balconies, on April 5, Sunday at 9 pm. He also reiterated the importance of the lockdown and how no one should go out and gather at any point.

While the lockdown is necessary, there have been growing concerns, globally, about the enormous impact it will have on the mental health of people. Loneliness, often called a silent killer, can be extremely dangerous for one’s health. Governments all over the world are launching campaigns to help people stay engaged. Many, including India, have also introduced new helplines for people who may feel that their mental health is suffering. In times like these, it may be a good idea for the entire country to light a candle at the same time. It may boost morale and make people feel not so alone in the world. We’ll definitely get to see beautiful satellite images of what the whole nation looks like when it’s lit up.

It might have been even better to have an informative update on the Indian COVID-19 situation, though: what was being done for healthcare workers, addressing the concerns of community transmission, and some idea of what our future after this lockdown would look like. But all we get, for now, is 9 minutes of solidarity and uncertainty about everything else in life.

