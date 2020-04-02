Plea in Supreme Court seeks increase in coronavirus screening facilities, guidelines for testing through private agencies
New Delhi: A petition was filed before Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking a direction to the Union of India for increasing facilities for screening and framing guidelines for testing through private agencies, including pricing and modalities, for COVID-19 patients.
Dr Jerryl Banait, through lawyer Sunil Fernandes, highlighted in the petition that the safety of health providers attending to COVID-19 patients was a very vital issue and it should be addressed properly.
The petitioner sought the implementation of the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry on 27 January and 23 March, and the World Health Organisation on 27 February.
The relief sought includes making protective equipment available to health workers in metros and in Tier II and III cities.
The petitioner highlighted an urgent need to provide Hazmat suits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) including sterile medical gloves, apparels, masks, goggles, face shields, and respirators.
Fernandes said he would serve a copy of the petition in the electronic mode to Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General so as to facilitate his assisting the court on the date of hearing.
The petitioner has requested the Solicitor General to examine the petition and to place before the court the position of the Union Government in regard to the issues which have been highlighted by him.
The apex court asked the writ petition to be listed on the first available date on which the court is convened next week through the video conferencing mode in view of the current situation.
Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 09:23:55 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Deaths, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Testing, COVID-19, Delhi, India, NewsTracker, Supreme Court
