Picture of 73-yr-old doctor at forefront of coronavirus fight goes viral; netizens share stories of grit and courage of healthcare professionals

Doctors and medical professionals have been the frontline soldiers in the war against coronavirus. From treading the uncharted territory of treating patients sick due to the highly infectious novel virus, to working unbearable shifts to make up for the dearth of healthcare professionals, doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff have been going the extra mile to help the world deal with this pandemic, and there are inspirational stories galore on the internet.

More recently, the photo of a 73-year-old doctor, all set to treat patients of the highly infectious disease has gone viral among netizens.

Kristin Fisher, a Fox News correspondent, tweeted the picture of her father who has been attending to COVID-19 patients in a Texas hospital. Fisher wrote that when she asked her father how he was doing, he shared the picture.

This is my Dad. He’s a 73 year old Emergency Room physician in Texas who loves his job and will never retire.

He texted me this picture tonight after I’d asked him how he was doing, and I burst into tears the second I saw it. My reaction came out of nowhere... pic.twitter.com/YOiMT5sImy — Kristin Fisher (@KristinFisher) March 17, 2020

Fisher wrote she had been watching a TV show and laughing just seconds before receiving the picture and burst into tears when she saw it. "I think we all have a moment where the gravity of what's happening finally hits us. This was mine," she wrote.

After being shared on 17 March, the post has seen a flurry of comments. People expressed gratitude towards the medical fraternity for stepping up in the hour of need and shared their personal experiences.

One Twitter user wrote that she also had a "nearly identical" case as her daughter works in a hospital that has one confirmed COVID-19 patient. The woman also mentioned that she can’t meet her granddaughters as she is highly susceptible to the virus.

She told me she loved me but we needed to plan on FaceTime & playing games online. My grandkids can’t come over. I suffered a a respiratory injury 6 yrs ago and am high risk. I’m single & those kids are my everything. I know she’s right & trying to accept but can’t quit crying — carol (@beachws) March 17, 2020

Another user narrated how she asked her nurse daughter to quarantine herself and she replied that they were on the "front line". The daughter said she won’t ever abandon her staff and patients.

My daughter is in charge of a large clinic. She has two kids...I begged her to find a way to quarantine. She said, “Mom, I’m a nurse...my staff are on the front line...I would never abandon them or our patients!” Ppl she’s the norm, not the exception! True American heroes! — Virgie (@turnvirg6) March 17, 2020

Here are some similar instances of bravery and sheer professionalism being displayed during these tough times.

My sister, staffing her PICU for the third night of five. pic.twitter.com/co5sWIPrAh — Joseph.Hantsch (@HantschJoseph) March 17, 2020

I have a close family member who is an ER physician and an infectious disease senior fellow in Alabama. The stress these healthcare providers and first responders are under is unreal. We owe them our gratitude and our daily prayers. Tell your dad thank you, from me and mine. — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) March 17, 2020

My Dad is also an Emergency Room physician in California - working today. He will turn 77 this year. He has several health issues of his own. Any prayers for him would be greatly appreciated. Thank you. — Jon (@TheDelMarKid) March 17, 2020

My dad is a cardiologist. He's 77, and now doing telemedicine from his home office. Hurts him not to be in the hospital with the rest of our amazing doctors. God bless and protect your father. ❤️🙏 — stephiegal (@stephiegal) March 17, 2020

My father is a 56 year of ED doc... he has a 7 and a 4 year old at home. He is already so busy, exhausted, and underpaid.. I fear for his mental and physical security. But, he is a hero, and I’m so proud to be his child. — Avo au Paradis (@avo_en_paradis) March 17, 2020

