I’ve been testing PhenQ for the past 30 days. Does it work? Here are my results.

I decided to put a weight loss pill called PhenQ to the test for 30 days and see if it really works.

If you’re anything like me, you’ll have tried almost every weight loss pill under the sun.

Contrave, Phentermine, Garcinia Cambogia, you name it.

But then I found the PhenQ weight loss shakes and pills and decided to try them.

I’ll be honest. I was initially skeptical and unsure if they would work for me. But I’m willing to try new things, so I decided to give them a go.

I’m now on my 30th day of using the PhenQ meal shakes and pills and can tell you that:

My appetite has been suppressed

I’ve got lots more energy than I ever had before

And I’ve lost weight too!

Pretty impressive, right?

I’m excited to share my journey with you. It’s been 30 incredibly encouraging days, and I feel amazing.

Carry on reading my PhenQ review to learn more about my experience and what it can do for you.

What is PhenQ?

PhenQ is a company that sells weight loss supplements.

Their two main products are pills and shakes.

The pills are available here.

The shakes are available here.

The pills are meant to be taken in the morning, one with breakfast and one with lunch.

They are supposed to suppress your appetite, boost your energy, and speed up your metabolism so you lose weight faster.

Then there are the shakes which come in Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry flavors!

The shakes will give you a delicious low-carb and low-calorie meal full of vitamins and nutrients to help suppress your appetite and lose weight.

I also love that they’ve got a money-back guarantee on the website.

They know that not every product works for every person, and they’re happy to refund your purchase if you’re unsatisfied.

Let’s take a closer look at what PhenQ offers, starting with the pills.

The PhenQ Daily Formula Pills

I’ll start with the pills because they’re the most popular PhenQ products.

The website recommends taking two of these pills every day. With regular doses, you will experience the following benefits:

More energy to power through your day

Better moods

Suppressed cravings

Boosted metabolism for faster weight loss.

The PhenQ pills contain a unique, patented ingredient backed by placebo-controlled studies called the ‘α-Lacys Reset.

This ingredient has been found to help with metabolism and weight loss.

One study found that people who took α-Lacys Reset lost 7.24% more body fat than people who didn’t take it.

As I said, the website is incredibly transparent about what you’re putting into your body.

Here’s a quick look at some of the other ingredients in the pills:

Capsimax Powder supports natural fat burning . I’d heard of capsaicin and its many benefits, so this wasn’t overly surprising or alarming at all.

Chromium Picolinate helps with curving those annoying cravings (thank goodness!)

Caffeine is super beneficial in terms of energy, alertness, and focus – but it also helps with turning your fat stores into energy .

Nopal Cactus was new to me, but I love that it’s a natural source. It helps you feel full for longer and reduces fat accumulation .

L-Carnitine Fumarate occurs naturally in red meat, nuts, and veg, and it’s great for turning fat into energy .

So that’s the basic run-down. I was impressed with the ingredients in PhenQ.

Now let’s look at the shakes.

The PhenQ Weight Loss Shakes

I love a good milkshake. Don’t you?

They’re creamy, flavorsome, and let’s be honest – they are a real treat.

So, when I saw that the PhenQ meal replacement shake came in Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry, I couldn’t wait to try them.

But the shakes aren’t just a treat. They’re also for losing weight.

Each shake replaces one full meal (5 carbs and 269 calories) and leaves you satiated.

There are 13 vitamins and minerals in each serving, plus 16 grams of whey protein.

The shakes include ingredients to help with gut health for better digestion.

They boost energy.

The important thing to remember about the shakes is that they are low-carb and low-calorie.

Reducing your carb intake encourages your body to burn fat for fuel, and when you’re eating fewer calories, your body will burn even more fat to keep you going.

Amazing right?

Before I talk about my results, let’s take a quick look at the ingredients in the PhenQ shakes:

Gluten-free oat flour to curb hunger and improve your digestion. I appreciate that they’ve made the shakes accessible to all.

Carb10 is their special pea starch ingredient, and apparently, it’ll help you absorb carbs without the pesky blood sugar spikes .

Whey protein concentrate packs plenty of amino acids for muscle building, weight loss, and satiety.

Vegetarian micronutrients including Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin K, Vitamin D, and Vitamin B12 – what a lineup!

Flaxseed powder is an excellent source of omega-3s and fiber .

DigeZyme is the gut health enzyme I mentioned earlier; it’s got alpha-amylase, protease, lipase, cellulase, and lactase to help with the absorption and breakdown of proteins, fats, and carbs.

Compared to other meal replacements I’ve tried, this one is seriously clean. And by clean, I mean free of nasty ingredients like maltodextrin (aka sugar) and unnatural flavorings.

After checking out the ingredients, I knew I had to try them!

PhenQ Results: My 30-Day Test

Some people use the pills, and some use the shakes. It depends on your goals and what you think will work best for you.

I decided to buy both!

First, I want to tell you exactly how I used the products and what my lifestyle looked like over the course of the month.

Intermittent Fasting

This is where you keep your eating to a specific window of time. Personally, I skipped breakfast and ate my meals between noon and 6pm.

Reduced carb intake

Carbohydrates, while being our main source of energy, can be the absolute worst for weight loss.

I tried to limit my carb intake so that my body would enter a state of ketosis.

When you reduce your carb intake your body goes into a state of ketosis and starts to burn body fat for energy.

Diet and exercise

Finally, I made sure that the supplements weren’t my only weight loss tools.

I also ate a balanced, healthy diet with plenty of protein and veggies. I made sure to get at least 20 minutes of exercise each day – even if it was just a brisk walk around the block!

Taking the PhenQ tablets

To start my day, I had a big glass of water and a PhenQ tablet, as directed.

Here’s a tip: you can pair the tablets with coffee, but the coffee has got to be black.

Why? Because PhenQ speeds up your metabolism, adding milk will slow it down.

So, I just had a black coffee and 1 PhenQ pill for breakfast.

PhenQ Shakes for Lunch

Then, I would have the shakes for lunch.

Lunch became so easy and so light! No more packing a full meal with me everywhere I went.

I also had the second PhenQ pill before each shake.

For afternoons and evenings, I came home and ate healthy proteins and fats.

Low-carb veggies like spinach and broccoli were my primary source of carbs – so no bread, no rice, no pasta. Just pure nutrients.

My results!

So now you know how I used PhenQ. Let’s talk about what happened to me during those 30 days – starting from day one.

The first day

On the first day, I woke up and weighed myself in at 159lbs or 72.12kg.

I’ve always been a little overweight, but I was surprised at how much weight I actually was carrying around.

I took my tablet, had my glass of water, and waited to see if anything would feel different.

I honestly felt so alive and awake within ten minutes – not exaggerating!

And what’s more, I didn’t get hungry until about 11:30 am.

Then for lunch. The Chocolate Meal Shake went down like an absolute dream.

I took the second pill beforehand and enjoyed the combined power of both products; I got no energy crashes and no hunger pangs for the rest of the afternoon.

I felt amazing!

With the hours I saved from being more productive and not cooking at lunchtime, I went on a walk and enjoyed the pleasant evening.

The most unusual part of it all was that, despite being active, my usual cravings were non-existent.

I didn’t feel hungry at all!

After 30 Days.

30 days later, I’m blown away by the results.

Get this: I’ve lost 17 pounds in 30 days. Are you kidding me?

These are the results I’ve wanted for years, and it makes me emotional to think about how quickly it all happened.

I’m now down to 142lbs or 64.41 kg. I have so much more energy, and my clothes fit me better than ever.

From now on, I’ll be sticking to PhenQ as my number one weight loss tool and using the meal shakes to save time and money on lunch.

Should You Buy PhenQ?

If you’re thinking about trying PhenQ, then do it!

This product has completely changed my life for the better, and I’m so grateful to have found it.

Others are getting great results with it too:

If I could recommend just one, I would say go for the pills over the shakes because they will give you more energy, suppress your appetite, and the weight will simply fall off.

Especially if you combine them with intermittent fasting, a low-carb diet, and regular exercise, and they’re affordable.

But the shakes (available here) are great too because they provide a quick and easy meal that tastes delicious.

PhenQ has given me my life back, and I am so grateful. Why not give them a try for yourself?

There’s a money-back guarantee, so you really have nothing to lose!

Click here to visit the PhenQ website and get yours today. You won’t regret it!

Content Disclaimer:

The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website’s selling as mentioned in the above as source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

Advertising and Marketing by:

This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For quires reach out support@brandingbyexperts.com

This is a Partnered Post.