Pharma major Lupin’s Aurangabad facility gets Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA

Pharma major Lupin has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Aurangabad facility.

The inspection for the facility was carried out by the USFDA between February 10 and February 14 this year.

Nilesh Gupta, the managing director of Lupin said the company is delighted with the receipt of the EIR for Aurangabad classifying the inspection as No Action Indicated.

"This takes us a step forward in our efforts of enhancing our compliance and quality standards across all our manufacturing sites. We continue to work with the USFDA to continuously improve our quality and compliance while providing important medicines to the US market,” Gupta added.

The report added that Lupin saw a net loss of Rs 835 crore in December 2019 against a net loss of Rs 151.75 crore in Q3 December 2018.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals are known to make branded and generic medications that are used across the world.

The company has a state-of-the-art R&D center in Pune and creates Anti-TB, Cephalosporins (anti-infectives) and Cardiovascular drugs (ACE-inhibitors and cholesterol reducing agents). It also has a presence in the areas of diabetes, anti-inflammatory and respiratory therapy.

