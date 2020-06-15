Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna claims company has developed Ayurvedic medicine to cure COVID-19 patients
Haridwar: Acharya Balkrishna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali on Saturday claimed that an Ayurvedic medicine developed by the company has been able to cure COVID-19 patients within 5-14 days.
"We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 percent favourable results," Balkrishna told reporters.
"After taking our medicine, COVID-19 patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say the cure for COVID-19 is possible through Ayurveda. We are performing controlled clinical trials only. In the next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us," he added.
The Patanjali CEO further said that people should practice Yoga, and keep oneself healthy through proper diet to boost the immune system.
India's COVID-19 tally on Saturday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
As of Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 3,32,424, including 1,53,106 active cases, 1,69,798 cured/discharged and 9,520 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Updated Date: Jun 15, 2020 20:36:05 IST
Tags : Acharya Balkrishna, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In India, COVID-19, Manjul, NewsTracker, Patanjali, Patanjali CEO, Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna
