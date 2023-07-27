Partial knee replacement: A step towards restored mobility and active living

Living with knee arthritis can greatly impact the daily life of an individual, making even simple movements a challenge. However, there is hope on the horizon. This article aims to raise patient awareness about partial knee replacement, a breakthrough in orthopedic care that offers targeted relief and restores mobility for individuals suffering from knee arthritis. By understanding the benefits and considerations of this procedure, patients can make an informed decision about the treatment options and take a step towards restored mobility and active life.

Partial knee replacement, also known as uni-compartmental knee replacement, is a surgical procedure designed to address localised damage within the knee joint. Unlike total knee replacement, which replaces the entire joint, partial knee replacement selectively replaces only the affected compartment of the knee, preserving healthy bone, ligaments, and cartilage.

One of the key advantages of partial knee replacement is the preservation of natural knee structures. By targeting the damaged portion of the knee, surgeons can minimise tissue disruption and maximise postoperative function. This procedure is ideal for patients with arthritis limited to one compartment of the knee, typically the inner (medial) or outer (lateral) side.

Compared to total knee replacement, partial knee replacement offers several benefits. These include smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and improved range of motion. Patients often experience less pain and achieve a more natural feeling in the knee after surgery. Additionally, partial knee replacement may delay or eliminate the need for total knee replacement, providing a longer-term solution for younger, active individuals.

However, it is important to note that not all patients are suitable candidates for partial knee replacement. Proper patient selection and thorough evaluation by an orthopedic specialist are crucial to determine eligibility. Factors such as the extent of knee damage, ligament stability, and overall knee function should be considered to ensure the best possible outcome.

Partial knee replacement represents a significant advancement in knee preservation surgeries, offering targeted relief and improved mobility for individuals suffering from knee arthritis. By preserving healthy structures, this procedure allows patients to regain their quality of life while minimising the invasiveness of surgery and facilitating a faster recovery. It is essential for patients to consult with experienced orthopedic surgeons to determine if they are suitable candidates for partial knee replacement. With the right treatment approach, patients can look forward to restored mobility, reduced pain, and an active lifestyle for years to come.

The author is Senior Consultant Orthopedics, Fortis Bangalore, SilverLine Diagnostics Bangalore, Bangalore Orthopedic and Surgical Hospital. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

